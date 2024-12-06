Bangladesh's Jamaica win: No Big Five, but unlikely heroes do the job

Shortly after lunch on the third day in Jamaica , Bangladesh seemed to be in deep trouble with the bat once again. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy had edged to the slips in the first over, a duck to go with his scores of 5, 6, 3 in the Test series. Bangladesh had scored 164 and 132 in their two previous innings. The batting had hardly come together at all in 2024. And now it seemed, another batting debacle awaited the visitors.

West Indies were all over Bangladesh too. Their fast bowlers had something to say to the batters almost every ball. The slip fielders were loud. Substitute Kevin Sinclair ran up to the batters from gully every other ball. Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Asif Yaqoob gave out a few warnings, but the chirping continued. Bangladesh's batting looked meek. The TV commentators offered sympathy on air.

Besides, this was the first time in 19 years that Bangladesh didn't have any of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mashrafe Mortaza in the XI. One of these five would often have been the player to intervene in such circumstances, whether with bat, ball or verbals.

But then Shahadat Hossain offered some resistance. He cracked Alzarri Joseph through point, before swiping Shamar Joseph through midwicket. Kraigg Brathwaite dropped a stinging drive from him in the covers but that didn't stop Shahadat from playing his shots. He smacked Alzarri down the ground next over.

After Shahadat's cameo, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed further intent, going in to bat at No. 4 for the first time in his career. Mehidy and Shadman Islam went on a boundary-hitting spree in their 70-run third-wicket stand. When these batters got out and it was clear that Mominul Haque was too ill to bat, Jaker Ali hustled West Indies. After getting hit on the top of his helmet, he blitzed their fast bowlers on the fourth morning. Bangladesh finished with 268, meaning the hosts needed 287 for the win.

The fightback continued with the ball. Taijul Islam and the fast bowlers dismissed the home side for 185 in the fourth innings, well short of their target. This was the quintessential Bangladesh win. Several performers, but, this time, none of them from the Big Five. A bunch of unlikely heroes had given Bangladesh their first Test win in West Indies in 15 years. This was another chapter in a wonderful year for Test cricket.

****

Bangladesh have not had a great 2024 going by the numbers. They beat Pakistan 2-0 but then lost five successive Tests. Of particular disappointment was losing two Tests against a relatively inexperienced South Africa at home in October. The shift in mentality in Jamaica from survival mode to a positive attitude was therefore a welcome change.

Jaker Ali went on the attack once he started running out of partners • Athelstan Bellamy

One of those who led that recovery was Jaker Ali. A batter who has a fair amount of work left to do on his batting technique, but his approach has been spot on. He has now scored fifties in each of his first three Tests . In the second innings in Jamaica, Jaker held the Bangladesh batting together. He manipulated the field while batting with the tail-enders. His sudden attacking spree on the fourth morning was thrilling but it was also evidence that Jaker understands his limitations.

Then there was Taijul. The left-arm spinner has often been overshadowed in the past, but Shakib's retirement means he now has the senior bowler's role. Taijul often merely looked like a steady foil for Shakib, bowling a defensive outside-off-stump line. In Jamaica, he bowled closer to the stumps. It is another subtle shift in roles in the absence of the big stars.

****

Bangladesh's leadership too has undergone a change in the last 12 months. Najmul Hossain Shanto became captain in bits and pieces last year before the BCB appointed him the full-time captain in February this year. Shanto has looked like a good leader, especially reflected in their Rawalpindi wins . His batting form has suffered with the extra responsibility though and he offered to resign last month, but it seems the BCB talked him out of it.

Here, Shanto's injury gave Bangladesh a glimpse of Mehidy the captain. A player who always seems to put his whole heart into it, he led by example, often coming on to bowl in difficult moments. When the West Indies pace attack tested his batting with bouncer barrages in Antigua and Jamaica, Mehidy's positive approach was quite encouraging.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepped into the captain's role • BCB

Shanto and Mehidy are the future of Bangladesh cricket. They have played together since their age-group cricket days. They praise each other often. Splitting the captaincy could be an option given Shanto has voiced some reluctance to lead while Mehidy has showed he can lead in a crisis. The BCB wouldn't want the captaincy to become a race between the two though, so some deft handling of this situation is needed.

****

The tearaway from Chapainawabganj has wowed folks in Rawalpindi, Sharjah and Jamaica. He is Bangladesh's fastest bowler ever, but he has also shown discipline with his lines and lengths. His pace has proven a problem for batters, especially since he can still hit the mid-140s at the end of the day.

Taijul Islam starred with five wickets in the fourth innings in Jamaica • Athelstan Bellamy

****

Bangladesh's win in Jamaica was also extra special when you realise they essentially played with ten players. Mominul Haque was ill for most of the game, as he finished with a pair.

Glorifying any Bangladesh Test wins however always comes with a caveat. They rarely follow up good results with consistency in performance. When they beat Pakistan twice in Rawalpindi, many hoped that the team had turned a corner. Then India, South Africa and Afghanistan (the last of these in white-ball cricket) beat them convincingly. West Indies won the first Test in Antigua by 201 runs. Then came the fightback.