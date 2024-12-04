Give it up for 2024: Test cricket has had few better years

And I see y'all. Vaughan and Shastri are far from being the only ones to run down Test cricket. Thousands of you have agreed. I see the feedback when we are doing live commentary here at ESPNcricinfo. I myself have had a whinge when India were beating Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka all too easily in 2017

Running down Test cricket seems to have become an industry, and lack of competitiveness is the stick usually used to beat it with. Test cricket might have 99 problems in a world with many more entertainment options than before, but competitiveness or quality or depth are not among them. Not in big 2024.

The WTC, for which the points system is fairly straightforward, has reinvigorated teams' commitment to winning. Incentives for drawing Tests have almost disappeared. At times this push to get the most points from home Tests has resulted in interesting pitches that tend to bring the opposition bowlers into the game, which was certainly the case in Pune Mumbai and Perth, where much more established home attacks were outgunned by inexperienced units. Current-day pitches have made away teams much more competitive: the win-loss ratio for away teams was 1.125 in 2021 and is 0.826 in 2024. These two years were great for touring teams; you need to go back more than a decade to find a year with a better win-loss ratio. And both of these are WTC years, a sign that the Test tournament has delivered despite unavoidable flaws.

In a way, Test cricket has responded to the times by dropping some of the flab. It is getting to the point quicker. No more the first two or three days of run-making in Asia and then relying on the pitch to break up for a result. The WTC has only hastened a trend that began in the mid-2010s.

Let's not forget that athletes, as a rule, will keep getting better with time. Diets, training, sports science all improve to produce better, fitter, stronger players, especially bowlers. Almost every team has a larger pool of bowlers than they did in whatever glorious era exists in our nostalgia. No more seeing off the new ball and then feasting on a drop in bowling intensity and quality. Dynasties like the ones that Australia built with two record-winning streaks in the 2000s are difficult to sustain now, not because Australia have got worse but because the competition has almost always become tougher.

A bit like how Test cricket has not become weaker, but its competition from other sources of entertainment, including from within cricket, has become stronger. All is, of course, not well with Test cricket. Along with all the good that came about, this was also a year in which South Africa sent a second-string team to New Zealand , not because of a player strike but because they needed their main players to play the domestic T20 league owned by Cricket South Africa. The recent Durban Test against Sri Lanka played out to hardly any crowds at all. West Indies continue to fail to attract the best athletes in the islands to cricket.

Most governing bodies continue to keep Test cricket inaccessible. During the Perth Test, Indian fans couldn't believe their luck when Cricket Australia put out easily accessible highlights and clips packages of the performances of Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. They are not used to this during Tests in India. Unlike in baseball and basketball, where open access to advanced data and footage gives fans a sense of ownership of the sport, cricket continues to shoot itself in the foot by remaining exclusivist to its teams and unfriendly to its consumers.