Comebacks king as Buttler's England take on star-studded West Indies

Big picture: Can West Indies deepen England's white-ball funk?

Plenty has gone on since Jos Buttler led his players off the field at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, following a comprehensive defeat to India in their World Cup semi-final . Matthew Mott vacated his post soon after, leading to Brendon McCullum's appointment as cross-format supremo and, while Buttler was retained as captain, he has not hit a ball in anger since, due to a persistent calf injury that caused him to miss the Hundred, as well as ODI and T20I series against Australia and then the West Indies one-dayers.

There will be added significance, then, to his comeback for five T20Is in the Caribbean. In the last 12 months, Buttler has overseen two doomed World Cup defences - and the window is already narrowing for England to get their white-ball show back on the road in time for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February. (Whether the schedule is helpful in that regard - England have the same split of three ODIs and five T20Is in India as part of their build-up to the tournament - is a moot point.)

Buttler's enthusiasm for England duty should have been sharpened by time spent on the sidelines - as well, perhaps, as his release by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL auction later this month. He joined up with the squad in Barbados earlier this week, with interim head coach Marcus Trescothick describing him as "progressing really nicely" ahead of the T20Is.

At the very least, his return will put a stop to the revolving door of captaincy understudies, with three different men ( Phil Salt Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone ) in charge for the three engagements against Australia and West Indies. And while England's squad is otherwise the same as that beaten 2-1 in the ODI leg, there is far greater T20 experience to call on - even from the tyros in the group, such as Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley.

Jos Buttler speaks to the media ahead of his England comeback • Getty Images

West Indies also carry some hurt with them from the T20 World Cup, after failing to make the semi-finals despite strong form going into their home tournament. They have already begun the process of moving on, sweeping the beaten finalists, South Africa, 3-0 in August before going down 2-1 in Sri Lanka last month - albeit Daren Sammy , West Indies' head coach, called it a "moral victory" for his side . England know all about those.

Sammy and Rovman Powell, the captain, have dovetailed to good effect in managing the complex relationships between West Indies' star players and the global franchise circuit. Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer and Akeal Hossein were all absent from the Sri Lanka tour for personal reasons but have returned to take on England . Having not qualified for the Champions Trophy, West Indies can already start to focus on the next T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka in early 2026.

One player who won't be involved over the weekend, however, is Alzarri Joseph , with the fast bowler banned for two matches by Cricket West Indies after apologising for storming off the pitch during the deciding ODI in Barbados. Proof that even when you're winning, things don't always run smooth.

Form guide

West Indies LLWWW (last five T20Is, most recent first)

England WLLWL

In the spotlight: Andre Russell and Jos Buttler

Andre Russell has not pulled on a West Indies shirt since they lost their de facto quarter-final against South Africa in Antigua in June - with many having assumed that, at 36, the T20 World Cup would be his international swansong. Russell has since confirmed a desire to play on until the 2026 edition, though his workload is likely to be carefully managed by Sammy and the West Indies hierarchy. His last international comeback, against England in Barbados less than a year ago, saw him win Player of the Match, and judging by a fiery post in the wake of Trinbago Knight Riders's CPL exit, the passion for the game remains.

Jos Buttler, assuming he is passed fit ahead of the game (and then even if it he isn't). There has been nothing wrong with Buttler's T20 form in 2024, albeit he was unable to shape England's key World Cup encounters with Australia and India - but he had cut an increasingly tetchy figure as captain, particularly in the build-up to their campaign in the Caribbean. McCullum has pinpointed cheering up a "miserable" Buttler as his first job in charge of the white-ball set-up, and an unfettered return - free from injury, ideally at the helm of a winning side - over the next nine days would be a good start.

Team news: Big names back for both sides

The T20 big guns look set to regain their places in West Indies' XI - although there might be a temptation to include some top-order insurance in the form of Shai Hope or Roston Chase. Romario Shepherd was fit to be included in the squad after being diagnosed with cramp following his tumble in the third ODI.

West Indies: (possible) 1 Brandon King, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase/Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Matthew Forde, 11 Shamar Joseph

Salt has been confirmed as wicketkeeper , with Buttler looking to lighten his load on comeback. Mousley could make his T20I debut after scoring a maiden England fifty in the Barbados ODI, while the other two uncapped squad members, John Turner and Jafer Chohan, will hope to join him at some point during the series.

England: (possible) 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Jos Buttler (capt), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jacob Bethell, 6 Dan Mousley, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jamie Overton/Saqib Mahmood, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Reece Topley

Pitch and conditions: Something for everyone - possibly including rain

Kensington Oval was the third-highest scoring venue during the World Cup earlier in the year, and one of only two to see a total of 200 - when Australia left England trailing in their Group B encounter. The ODI surface offered a bit for seam bowling first up but became much easier to bat on under lights. The forecast in Bridgetown is for another hot day with a chance of showers.

Stats and trivia

West Indies beat England 3-2 in both of their previous bilateral T20I series, in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

England's last series win over West Indies in either white-ball format came back in 2018-19, when they swept the T20Is 3-0 - although they did also beat the hosts in their World Cup Super Eights fixture in June.

Salt needs 56 runs to reach 1000 in T20Is; Hetmyer is 67 short of the same mark.

