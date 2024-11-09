Matches (28)
AUS vs PAK (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
WBBL (3)
SA vs IND (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WI vs ENG (1)
AFG v BAN (1)

West Indies vs England, 1st T20I at Bridgetown, WI vs ENG, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (D/N), Bridgetown, November 09, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PD Salt
10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 161.43 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 214 Runs • 42.8 Avg • 158.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 18 SR
JC Archer
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 14.91 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
Jos Buttler (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2940
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days9 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
