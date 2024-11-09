Matches (28)
AUS vs PAK (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
WBBL (3)
SA vs IND (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WI vs ENG (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
West Indies vs England, 1st T20I at Bridgetown, WI vs ENG, Nov 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (D/N), Bridgetown, November 09, 2024, England tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
W
W
W
L
L
England
W
L
L
W
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 247 Runs • 35.29 Avg • 161.43 SR
ENG8 M • 214 Runs • 42.8 Avg • 158.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 18 SR
ENG9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 14.91 SR
Squad
ENG
WI
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2940
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|9 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs England News
Switch Hit: Learning the hard way
England went down 2-1 in their ODI series against West Indies, extending a dismal record in the format. Alan was joined by Miller and Vish to pick through the pieces
Marcus Trescothick: Domestic structure is 'not helping' England's ODI standards
Interim coach says finding more opportunities for 50-over cricket is isn't easy within current structure
England aren't good at ODI cricket, and they can't help it
They are now in a place where they need to decide whether one-day cricket matters
Alzarri Joseph suspended for two matches following 'unacceptable' behaviour
Joseph left the field a couple of times during the game after he was visibly unhappy about some things