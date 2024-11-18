England win toss, bowl as Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid return

Toss England chose to bowl vs West Indies

England have won the toss and chosen to field in the fifth and final T20I of their West Indies tour in St Lucia.

The hosts will be looking to back up their consolation victory less than 24 hours ago at the same venue while England, who already sealed the series by winning the first three games, want to make it 4-1. The signs are good for England with every match of this series so far won by the side which has called correctly at the toss.

The tourist made two changes with Jofra Archer coming for Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid replacing Dan Mousley.

"We're up against a great opposition," England captain Jos Buttler said. "We had a fantastic game yesterday, a high-scoring match. We did a pretty good job. A couple of really big overs, which you want to try and limit, but chasing a big score, West Indies were always going to play that way."

West Indies have made one change with Romario Shepherd returning from the groin problem which kept him out of the previous match at the expense of Obed McCoy.

Rovman Powell, their captain, said at the toss: "It's a case of we're still following the same template as yesterday. If you've got to bat first, you've got to bat really good. It's an opportunity for us."

Play was set to begin under overcast skies on the same pitch which yielded 32 sixes on Saturday.

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Jacob Bethell, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Sam Curran, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Rehan Ahmed, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 John Turner