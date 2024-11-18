Jos Buttler: No guarantees for Root and Stokes in England's Champions Trophy plans

Neither Stokes nor Root have represented England in ODI cricket since their disastrous World Cup defence in 2023, with the Champions Trophy set to begin in exactly two months' time.

Stokes has previously said that the answer would "definitely be yes" if Brendon McCullum, who takes over the white-ball side in January, asked him to return, but added that: "I'm not going to be too disappointed if I don't."

In August, England selector Luke Wright said that there was "no reason" why Root couldn't come straight into a major tournament, although Root himself hasn't spoken publicly about his own desire to return to the format.

"I don't know exactly," Buttler said of whether Root and Stokes will be back in February. "Obviously Brendon McCullum is coming in full-time and he'll be in touch with the guys."

England have a white-ball tour to India in January that includes three ODIs, which are the only 50-over matches they have before the Champions Trophy begins.

Asked whether the pair are guaranteed to come back in if they are available, Buttler added: "It's conversations for the next few weeks with the guys in charge. The guys here have played really well. Some of the young players have done themselves no harm at all. There are people who aren't here who will have aspirations to be in the white-ball side as well. It's really exciting."

Root is arguably England's greatest ODI batter, with more than 6500 runs and 16 hundreds in 171 matches since 2013. However, he has struggled over the past three years in the few 50-over matches he has played. Since July 2021, he averages 22.94 in the format across 20 matches. His last ODI century came during the 2019 World Cup.

Similarly, Stokes has played just 19 ODIs in the last five years. However, in that time, he has averaged 43.38. Across the 2023 World Cup, he scored 539 runs at an average of 59.88.

"I can't speak for them individually but I hope they have white-ball aspirations," Buttler said of the pair. "They're two great players.

"Naturally the teams will become closer in terms of personnel now the overall messaging will be coming from one man who is in charge of England cricket now. The guys who play all three formats, they won't feel it's red or white as much anymore.

"Maybe you'll see the same faces and the same guy in charge, no matter what colour the ball is. It's certainly going to give more consistency."

Buttler was speaking in the moments after a washout in St Lucia had secured England a 3-1 series win over West Indies, the T20I side's first away series win in over two years.

"To come and beat the West Indies here is a great effort. We've had some close series against them over the last few years which has been good. I'm really pleased for everyone in the dressing room who put in the performances we did to get the results we got."

In particular, Buttler singled out the performance of Saqib Mahmood, whose nine wickets across four matches led to him being named as Player of the Series, after two years in which the fast bowler had been plagued by injuries.

"It's a great piece of work," Buttler said. "Having just gone through an injury recently - nothing as serious as Saqi - you realise how much hard work it is. It's an eye-opener for how much resilience and hard work and all the rehab that the guys who have had these back injuries and long-term injuries must go through.

"More than anything he showed great skill with the ball and he got the results he deserved."

Buttler himself returned this series after four months off with a calf injury, but was able to come through the series unscathed. On this trip, he opted not to keep wicket to gain experience of captaining from the field.