Matches (37)
WBBL (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
SA vs IND (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
WI vs ENG (2)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
West Indies vs England, 5th T20I at Gros Islet, WI vs ENG, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th T20I (D/N), Gros Islet, November 17, 2024, England tour of West Indies
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
L
L
L
L
England
W
A
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 118.13 SR
7 M • 179 Runs • 29.83 Avg • 152.99 SR
ENG10 M • 305 Runs • 43.57 Avg • 160.52 SR
10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 162 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 13.23 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 17.33 SR
ENG9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 18.54 SR
ENG5 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 9.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
England won by 3 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
14-Nov-2024
England won by 7 wickets (with 31 balls remaining)
10-Nov-2024
England won by 8 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)
09-Nov-2024
England won by 8 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
20-Jun-2024
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
21-Dec-2023
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2958
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|17 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs England News
Obed McCoy replaces injured Matthew Forde in T20I squad
Left-arm seamer comes in for final two games of five-match series
Bolter, wildcard, specialist No. 8: Jamie Overton's rapid rise
England allrounder thriving after being picked to produce moments of brilliance
Harrison College: How Barbados school system was the making of Salt and Bethell
College's international alumni show how cricket is still the ticket in the Caribbean
Mahmood mixes data with feels to solve England's powerplay problem
England had previously struggled for early wickets under Buttler's captaincy, but they have been prolific with the new ball in the Caribbean this time