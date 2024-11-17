Matches (37)
WBBL (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
SA vs IND (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
WI vs ENG (2)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)

West Indies vs England, 5th T20I at Gros Islet, WI vs ENG, Nov 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I (D/N), Gros Islet, November 17, 2024, England tour of West Indies
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Powell
9 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 118.13 SR
N Pooran
7 M • 179 Runs • 29.83 Avg • 152.99 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 305 Runs • 43.57 Avg • 160.52 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 243 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 162 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Shepherd
9 M • 13 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 13.23 SR
AJ Hosein
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 17.33 SR
AU Rashid
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 18.54 SR
S Mahmood
5 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 9.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Terrance Hinds 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2958
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days17 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs England News

Obed McCoy replaces injured Matthew Forde in T20I squad

Left-arm seamer comes in for final two games of five-match series

Obed McCoy replaces injured Matthew Forde in T20I squad

Bolter, wildcard, specialist No. 8: Jamie Overton's rapid rise

England allrounder thriving after being picked to produce moments of brilliance

Bolter, wildcard, specialist No. 8: Jamie Overton's rapid rise

Harrison College: How Barbados school system was the making of Salt and Bethell

College's international alumni show how cricket is still the ticket in the Caribbean

Harrison College: How Barbados school system was the making of Salt and Bethell

Mahmood mixes data with feels to solve England's powerplay problem

England had previously struggled for early wickets under Buttler's captaincy, but they have been prolific with the new ball in the Caribbean this time

Mahmood mixes data with feels to solve England's powerplay problem

Mahmood sets tone again, before Curran and Livingstone steer chase

England go 3-0 up in five-match series after hunting down below-par West Indies total in St Lucia

Mahmood sets tone again, before Curran and Livingstone steer chase
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question