Switch Hit: Lucky tossers?

The fifth and final T20I ended in a washout but England had already taken the spoils against West Indies - even if the luck of the coin flip might have had something to do with it. In this week's podcast,chats toand, from St Lucia,, to reflect on a timely success for the white-ball team. On the menu: short-sighted scheduling, a happy comeback for Jos Buttler, and Jacob Bethell's big hands (and high ceiling).