Matches (7)
AUS vs PAK (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
WBBL (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Feature

Switch Hit: Lucky tossers?

Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Cameron Ponsonby to talk through England's 3-1 T20I series win the Caribbean

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Nov-2024 • 55 mins ago
Saqib Mahmood celebrates Evin Lewis' wicket with his team-mates, West Indies vs England, 3rd T20I, Gros Islet, November 14, 2024

Winners are grinners: England took the T20Is 3-1  •  AFP/Getty Images

The fifth and final T20I ended in a washout but England had already taken the spoils against West Indies - even if the luck of the coin flip might have had something to do with it. In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner chats to Andrew Miller and, from St Lucia, Cameron Ponsonby, to reflect on a timely success for the white-ball team. On the menu: short-sighted scheduling, a happy comeback for Jos Buttler, and Jacob Bethell's big hands (and high ceiling).
West IndiesEnglandWest Indies vs EnglandEngland tour of West Indies

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback