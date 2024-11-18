Switch Hit: Lucky tossers?
Alan Gardner is joined on the pod by Andrew Miller and Cameron Ponsonby to talk through England's 3-1 T20I series win the Caribbean
The fifth and final T20I ended in a washout but England had already taken the spoils against West Indies - even if the luck of the coin flip might have had something to do with it. In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner chats to Andrew Miller and, from St Lucia, Cameron Ponsonby, to reflect on a timely success for the white-ball team. On the menu: short-sighted scheduling, a happy comeback for Jos Buttler, and Jacob Bethell's big hands (and high ceiling).