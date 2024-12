West Indies bowl; India hand Saima Thakor T20I debut

West Indies won the toss and put India to bat at the DY Patil stadium. Captain Hayley Matthews said she thinks the wicket won't change too much. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she would have "definitely bowled" had she won the toss. India have decided to hand Saima Thakor , who has played six ODIs so far, her T20I debut.

With Shafali Verma missing out, Uma Chetry has been slated to open with Smriti Mandhana for the hosts with Jemimah Rodrigues at No. 3. Titas Sadhu will play her first first T20I since May. They have decided to go with two seamers and six potential bowling options including the part-time offspin of Sajeevan Sajana.