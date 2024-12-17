Matches (11)
2nd T20I (N), DY Patil, December 17, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
159/9
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
(5.1/20 ov, T:160) 57/0

WI Women need 103 runs in 89 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 11.03
 • Required RR: 6.94
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 57/0 (11.40)
forecasterWin Probability:WI-W 79.35%IND-W 20.65%
Raghvi Bist makes T20I debut after knee niggle keeps Harmanpreet Kaur out

West Indies opted to bowl first and handed a T20I cap to left-arm seam-bowling allrounder Nerissa Crafton

Shashank Kishore
17-Dec-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Raghvi Bist receives her maiden international cap from Harmanpreet Kaur, India vs West Indies, 2nd Women's T20I, Navi Mumbai, December 17, 2024

Raghvi Bist receives her maiden international cap from Harmanpreet Kaur  •  BCCI

Toss West Indies chose to bowl vs India
Hayley Matthews, the West Indies captain, elected to bowl in a bid to level the three-match T20I series in Navi Mumbai.
Smriti Mandhana was captaining India in place of Harmanpreet Kaur, who sustained a niggle in her knee while batting in the first T20I. Mandhana felt dew could be a massive factor. This means the onus will be on India's batters to once again put up a big score, like they did in the series opener, when they made 195 for 4.
Harmanpreet's absence paved way for another debutant in Raghvi Bist, the Uttarakhand allrounder for whom this has been a memorable week already. Her maiden India cap, presented by Harmanpreet, came hot on the heels of her maiden WPL selection by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Bist was one of the standout names for India A on their tour of Australia in October and was among the top run-scorers at the T20 Challenger Trophy.
West Indies made two changes with offspinner Ashmini Munisar and debutant allrounder Nerissa Crafton coming in for Mandy Mangru and Shamilla Connell.
India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

WI Women Innings
Player NameRB
HK Matthews
not out2617
Q Joseph
not out3014
Extras(w 1)
Total57(0 wkts; 5.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>