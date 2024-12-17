Matches (11)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SMAT (1)
IND Women vs WI Women, 2nd T20I at Navi Mumbai,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), DY Patil, December 17, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
W
W
L
W
WI Women
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 302 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 126.89 SR
IND-W9 M • 245 Runs • 81.67 Avg • 127.6 SR
WI-W10 M • 304 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 110.94 SR
WI-W10 M • 174 Runs • 24.86 Avg • 125.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 14.93 SR
IND-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.31 Econ • 16.71 SR
WI-W10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 10.38 SR
WI-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 17.3 SR
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2158
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|17 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
West Indies Women in India News
Rodrigues, Sadhu hand India big win on belter
Dottin led the fight for West Indies with a rapid fifty, but her team still fell 49 runs short
India, West Indies meet with T20I records to set straight
It has been a disappointing year for India in the shortest format but they have a positive record against in-form West Indies
Harmanpreet points to players' 'mindset' for India losing big games
Harmanpreet admits that the short turnaround between the ODIs in Australia and the T20Is at home against West Indies is "very difficult" to deal with
India drop Reddy; Kashyap, Bist, Rawal get maiden call-ups for West Indies series
Bhatia, Patil and Punia remain unavailable for India's white-ball series against WI due to injuries