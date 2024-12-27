West Indies bat; India hand ODI debut to Tanuja Kanwar

Toss West Indies opt to bat vs India

Hayley Matthews called correctly as West Indies opted to bat for the first time in the series, after conceding 314 and 358 in the first two ODIs. However, they'll have to set a target here in tougher conditions, with plenty of early morning moisture and a slightly damp surface to contend with due to the early start in foggy Vadodara.

West Indies made two changes. Batting allrounder Mandy Mangru , who previously played an ODI in February 2022, slots into the middle order, while Ashmini Munisar , the offspinner, lines up for her second ODI, having made her debut against Ireland in June 2023.

This meant allrounder Nerissa Crafton and top-order bat Rashada Williams had to make way.

India handed an ODI debut left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar , who replaces seamer Saima Thakor who had been wicketless in the series. In the second ODI, Thakor conceded 33 in four overs, even as every other bowler got in among the wickets.

The game is massive from a World Cup qualification standpoint for the West Indies as they tussle to seal that last qualifying spot. India, meanwhile, are looking for continuity as they seek an up-turn in form and fortunes following a 3-0 series defeat in Australia earlier in the month.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh