IND Women vs WI Women, 3rd ODI at Vadodara,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Vadodara, December 27, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 07:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 597 Runs • 59.7 Avg • 97.86 SR
H Kaur
9 M • 351 Runs • 50.14 Avg • 94.86 SR
HK Matthews
8 M • 512 Runs • 73.14 Avg • 90.45 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 64.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.78 Econ • 32 SR
Renuka Singh
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 34.36 SR
Zaida James
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 18.5 SR
ASS Fletcher
8 M • 8 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 39.12 SR
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
-
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
West Indies Women tour of India
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1429
Hours of play (local time)09.30 start, First Session 09.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.40
Match days27 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
ENG-W24157321.436
IND-W20145290.619
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W2061214-1.401
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table