IND Women vs WI Women, 3rd ODI at Vadodara,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI, Vadodara, December 27, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
L
L
W
W
WI Women
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 597 Runs • 59.7 Avg • 97.86 SR
IND-W9 M • 351 Runs • 50.14 Avg • 94.86 SR
WI-W8 M • 512 Runs • 73.14 Avg • 90.45 SR
WI-W10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 64.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.78 Econ • 32 SR
IND-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 34.36 SR
WI-W6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 18.5 SR
WI-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 39.12 SR
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1429
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.30 start, First Session 09.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.40
|Match days
|27 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies Women in India News
Stats: India's joint-highest total in women's ODIs
A look at the records India broke during their 115-run win over West Indies in the second ODI in Vadodara
Deol maiden hundred outshines Matthews' as India take series
Matthews' knock wasn't enough as West Indies were eventually bowled out for 238 in big chase
Stats - Mandhana continues dominant 2024 as India record their second-biggest win
Renuka Singh Thakur also enjoyed a stellar outing as India took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series
Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record loss
The hosts dominated from start to finish despite not batting to full potential, winning by 211 runs