Stats - Deepti Sharma makes 2024 her own
The allrounder continued her stellar year with the ball in women's ODIs as she helped India sweep West Indies 3-0
12 - the number of times India have swept the opposition in a bilateral women's ODI series of three or more matches now, equalling England's record in the process.
3 - five-fors taken by Deepti Sharma in women's ODIs is the most by an Indian bowler, with Ekta Bisht, Neetu David and Jhulan Goswami the next best with two each.
3 - occasions when only two bowlers (Deepti and Renuka Singh) picked up all ten wickets in a women's ODI. The other two pairs are Khursheed Jabeen and Sajjida Shah of Pakistan, and Shabnim Ismail and Moseline Daniels of South Africa. This is also the first time it has happened since 2011.
6 for 31 - by Deepti makes her the second player to claim a six-for twice in women's ODIs. Sune Luus is the other.
10 - wickets by Renuka in the series is the joint-second-best for a fast bowler in a three-match bilateral women's ODI series, bettered only by Ellyse Perry and Ismail, who have had 11 wickets each. It is also the second-best by an Indian with Deepti at the top with 12 wickets in a series.
24 - wickets by Deepti are the most by any player in 2024 in women's ODIs, with Sophie Ecclestone second in the list with 21 wickets. It is also the most wickets Deepti has taken in a single year, bettering the 22 she took in 2017 and 2022.
2006 - the last time when an Indian was the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs in a calendar year, when Nooshin-Al-Khadeer and Jhulan Goswami both took 23 wickets.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo