Stats - Mandhana continues dominant 2024 as India record their second-biggest win
Renuka Singh Thakur also enjoyed a stellar outing as India took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series
Namooh Shah
22-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
211 India's victory margin was their second-biggest by runs in women's ODIs, bettered only by their 249-run win over Ireland in Potchefstroom in 2017. It is their biggest win at home, as well as the biggest defeat by runs for West indies in women's ODIs
314 for 9 is India's second-highest women's ODI total at home, behind their 325 for 3 against South Africa in Bengaluru six months ago.
1602 runs scored by Smriti Mandhana in 2024, the most by any player in a year in women's international cricket, with Laura Wolvaardt in second place with 1593 runs, also in 2024.
110 The partnership between Smriti Mandhana and debutant Pratika Rawal was the first century opening stand for India in women's ODIs since the 174* between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma against Sri Lanka in 2022, and their first at home since 2018.
4 Mandhana was dismissed in the 90s for the fourth time, the joint-most in women's ODIs alongside West Indies' Stafanie Taylor.
4 Zaida James (5 for 45) and Renuka Thakur (5 for 29) took five-fors in the same match. It was the fourth time two bowlers had done this in women's ODIs.
7 Batters have shared century stands with Smriti Mandhana in women's ODIs. Only Mithali Raj has bettered this among India players, having shared century stands with 15 different batters.
2 Both Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews fell for ducks. It was the first time since 2019 that a team had lost both openers for ducks in a women's ODI.