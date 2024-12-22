West Indies bowl; India hand debut to Rawal

Toss West Indies opt to bowl vs India

Hayley Matthews called correctly as West Indies elected to bowl in the first ODI against India as both sides look to build towards the upcoming 50-over World Cup in a little over ten months. Matthews' decision stemmed partly from not knowing how the surface at the brand-new BCA Stadium at Kotambi in Vadodara would play. This is the first ODI at the venue.

Meanwhile, after missing two of the three T20Is last week due to a knee niggle, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the starting XI as the side looks to bounce back from a 3-0 drubbing in Australia earlier this month. Harmanpreet's return bolstered the batting unit that could feature yet another new opening combination.

With Shafali Verma left out, tDelhi's Pratika Rawal , who was handed her maiden ODI cap, willl open open with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. This means Richa Ghosh, who opened in two of the three ODIs in Australia, could slot back into the middle order, where she impressed as a finisher in the recently-concluded T20I series.

India went in with three specialist seamers, with Saima Thakor and Titas Sadhu partnering spearhead Renuka Singh. Priya Mishra, who made her ODI debut two months ago against New Zealand, continues to get the backing and is the second frontline spinner alongside Deepti Sharma.

In strengthening their batting, India are also playing with just five frontline bowlers, with Harmanpreet capable of sending down a few overs if required, although she has not bowled a lot in recent times.

Nine members who featured in the T20I decider three nights ago retain their place in the West Indies XI. Fast-bowling allrounder Chinelle Henry and allrounder Nerissa Crafton made way for Shamilia Connell and Rashada Williams. Meanwhile, today officially marks Deandra Dottin's ODI comeback, having reversed her retirement decision earlier this year. Dottin last featured in an ODI against Australia at the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in 2022.

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Saima Thakor, 9 Titas Sadhu, 10 Priya Mishra, 11 Renuka Singh