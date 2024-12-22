Matches (24)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (18)

IND Women vs WI Women, 1st ODI at Vadodara,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Vadodara, December 22, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 599 Runs • 59.9 Avg • 97.08 SR
H Kaur
9 M • 308 Runs • 44 Avg • 88 SR
HK Matthews
7 M • 410 Runs • 68.33 Avg • 87.79 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 59.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 33.6 SR
SZ Thakor
6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 39.28 SR
ASS Fletcher
7 M • 10 Wkts • 3.95 Econ • 30.7 SR
K Ramharack
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 32.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
-
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Anurag Talukdar 
-
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Match details
Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
Series
West Indies Women tour of India
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1426
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days22 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies Women in India News

Richa Ghosh was on fire too, racing to the joint-fastest fifty in women's T20Is

India posted 217 for 3, their highest-ever T20I total, in their first bilateral T20I series win at home since 2019

Captain Matthews leads chase with an unbeaten 47-ball 85 after Dottin's excellence with the ball and on the field restricts India

Dottin led the fight for West Indies with a rapid fifty, but her team still fell 49 runs short

It has been a disappointing year for India in the shortest format but they have a positive record against in-form West Indies

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22163352.157
ENG-W24157321.436
IND-W18125250.306
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W22910210.306
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table