IND Women vs WI Women, 1st ODI at Vadodara,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Vadodara, December 22, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
W
L
L
L
WI Women
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 599 Runs • 59.9 Avg • 97.08 SR
IND-W9 M • 308 Runs • 44 Avg • 88 SR
WI-W7 M • 410 Runs • 68.33 Avg • 87.79 SR
WI-W10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 59.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 33.6 SR
IND-W6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 39.28 SR
WI-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 3.95 Econ • 30.7 SR
WI-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 32.22 SR
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1426
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|22 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
