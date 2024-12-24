Stats: India's joint-highest total in women's ODIs

India beat West Indies by 115 runs in the second ODI in Vadodara to take an assailable 2-1 lead in the three-match series. Here are the records they broke on the way.

3 - Instances of India posting - Instances of India posting a total of 300 or more in 2024, the most for them in a calendar year. It is also the first instance of India posting 300-plus totals in consecutive matches, having amassed 314 for 9 in the first ODI of the current series.

47 - Boundaries (43 fours and four sixes) hit by India in their innings, the most by them in an ODI.

2021 - Harleen Deol's 115 was the first instance of an India No. 3 scoring a century - Harleen Deol's 115 was the first instance of an India No. 3 scoring a century since Punam Raut's 104 not out against South Africa in Lucknow in 2021.

2 - Deol became only the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur to reach a hundred in fewer than 100 balls. She reached the milestone in 98 balls.

3 - Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal became the third Indian pair to have consecutive century partnerships in ODIs. Anju Jain and Jaya Sharma, three in a row across 2003 and 2004, and Karuna Jain and Jaya, two in 2005, are the others.