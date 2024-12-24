Matches (4)
Stats: India's joint-highest total in women's ODIs

A look at the records India broke during their 115-run win over West Indies in the second ODI in Vadodara

Deep Gadhia
24-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
The Indians were in an upbeat mood after a terrific batting performance, India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Vadodara, December 24, 2024

The Indian team was in an upbeat mood after a terrific batting performance  •  BCCI

India beat West Indies by 115 runs in the second ODI in Vadodara to take an assailable 2-1 lead in the three-match series. Here are the records they broke on the way.
358 for 5 - The joint-highest total for India in women's ODIs, matching their 358 for 2 against Ireland in Potchefstroom in 2017. It is also the highest total against West Indies in women's ODIs.
3 - Instances of India posting a total of 300 or more in 2024, the most for them in a calendar year. It is also the first instance of India posting 300-plus totals in consecutive matches, having amassed 314 for 9 in the first ODI of the current series.
47 - Boundaries (43 fours and four sixes) hit by India in their innings, the most by them in an ODI.
2 - Only the second time four India batters scored over a fifty in an ODI. It was also the third instance of their top three registering 50-plus scores.
2021 - Harleen Deol's 115 was the first instance of an India No. 3 scoring a century since Punam Raut's 104 not out against South Africa in Lucknow in 2021.
2 - Deol became only the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur to reach a hundred in fewer than 100 balls. She reached the milestone in 98 balls.
3 - Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal became the third Indian pair to have consecutive century partnerships in ODIs. Anju Jain and Jaya Sharma, three in a row across 2003 and 2004, and Karuna Jain and Jaya, two in 2005, are the others.
743 - Mandhana overtook South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt as the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs in 2024. Mandhana's current tally of 743 is her best in a calendar year, with India set to play one more ODI before the year ends.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo

