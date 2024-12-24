Matches (4)
IND Women vs WI Women, 2nd ODI at Vadodara,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Vadodara, December 24, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
L
L
L
W
WI Women
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 661 Runs • 66.1 Avg • 95.79 SR
IND-W9 M • 339 Runs • 48.43 Avg • 93.38 SR
WI-W7 M • 406 Runs • 67.67 Avg • 88.84 SR
WI-W10 M • 213 Runs • 21.3 Avg • 59.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 30.8 SR
IND-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.16 Econ • 33.27 SR
WI-W5 M • 9 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 15.88 SR
WI-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.97 Econ • 38.88 SR
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1428
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
|Match days
|24 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
