IND Women vs WI Women, 2nd ODI at Vadodara,IND Women vs WI Women, Dec 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Vadodara, December 24, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 661 Runs • 66.1 Avg • 95.79 SR
H Kaur
9 M • 339 Runs • 48.43 Avg • 93.38 SR
HK Matthews
7 M • 406 Runs • 67.67 Avg • 88.84 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 213 Runs • 21.3 Avg • 59.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 30.8 SR
Renuka Singh
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.16 Econ • 33.27 SR
Zaida James
5 M • 9 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 15.88 SR
K Ramharack
9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.97 Econ • 38.88 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
-
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
West Indies Women tour of India
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1428
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-16.40, Interval 16.40-17.10, Second Session 17.10-20.40
Match days24 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies Women in India News

Stats - Mandhana continues dominant 2024 as India record their second-biggest win

Renuka Singh Thakur also enjoyed a stellar outing as India took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series

Renuka, Mandhana consign West Indies to record loss

The hosts dominated from start to finish despite not batting to full potential, winning by 211 runs

India's record night, Mandhana's record year

Richa Ghosh was on fire too, racing to the joint-fastest fifty in women's T20Is

Mandhana, Ghosh star as India seal series in style

India posted 217 for 3, their highest-ever T20I total, in their first bilateral T20I series win at home since 2019

Dottin, Matthews make easy work of India in series-levelling win

Captain Matthews leads chase with an unbeaten 47-ball 85 after Dottin's excellence with the ball and on the field restricts India

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W23173372.162
ENG-W24157321.436
IND-W19135250.523
SA-W241211250.230
NZ-W23911230.221
SL-W2491122-0.107
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1961114-1.325
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table