Unchanged India bat; West Indies hand debut to Nerissa Crafton in bid to pull level
For India, who won the first ODI by a mammoth 211 runs, Pratika Rawal gets another opportunity to impress the team management
Toss India chose to bat vs West Indies
India won the toss and elected to set a target again as they look to seal the three-match ODI series against West Indies in Vadodara at the first opportunity.
They went in with the same XI that posted a record 211-run win two nights ago. This means Pratika Rawal has another opportunity to impress the team management at the top of the order as India build towards their home ODI World Cup next year.
West Indies brought in 26-year-old middle-order batter Nerissa Crafton for her ODI debut in place of Shabika Gajnabi. Crafton's inclusion also means an additional bowling option for the visitors, who let India off the hook to concede 160 runs off the last 20 overs in the first ODI.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo