2nd ODI (D/N), Vadodara, December 24, 2024, West Indies Women tour of India
IND Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 6.52
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 28/1 (5.60)
Unchanged India bat; West Indies hand debut to Nerissa Crafton in bid to pull level

For India, who won the first ODI by a mammoth 211 runs, Pratika Rawal gets another opportunity to impress the team management

Shashank Kishore
24-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Renuka Singh's 5 for 29 were her best figures in Women's ODIs, India vs West Indies, 1st Women's ODI, Vadodara, December 22, 2024

Renuka Singh's career-best took India to a huge win in the first ODI  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to bat vs West Indies
India won the toss and elected to set a target again as they look to seal the three-match ODI series against West Indies in Vadodara at the first opportunity.
They went in with the same XI that posted a record 211-run win two nights ago. This means Pratika Rawal has another opportunity to impress the team management at the top of the order as India build towards their home ODI World Cup next year.
West Indies brought in 26-year-old middle-order batter Nerissa Crafton for her ODI debut in place of Shabika Gajnabi. Crafton's inclusion also means an additional bowling option for the visitors, who let India off the hook to concede 160 runs off the last 20 overs in the first ODI.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Mandhana
run out5347
Pratika Rawal
not out4852
H Deol
not out24
Extras(lb 1, w 8)
Total112(1 wkt; 17.1 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
ENG-W24157321.436
IND-W19135270.523
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1961114-1.325
IRE-W213168-1.939
