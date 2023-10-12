King and Sutherland star but rain wins the day

The pair snared three wickets each but only 25.3 overs were possible with heavy rain ending the match prematurely

West Indies 107 for 8 (Sutherland 3-6, King 3-16) vs Australia - Match abandoned

Annabel Sutherland and Alana King claimed three wickets each but rain ruined the day with the match bookended by a three-and-a-half hour delay prior to the start of play before another burst ended the match after just 25.3 overs of West Indies' innings

The match was reduced to a 29-over-a-side fixture after heavy rain had fallen throughout the morning in Melbourne leaving puddles on the edge of the square at the Junction Oval. But once the rain stopped, the ground drained quickly and play was able to start without any trouble.

Australia elected to bowl and their new ball pair of Megan Schutt and Kim Garth were able to quell West Indies captain Hayley Matthews on her return from a quad injury. She faced seven dot balls in her first 14 deliveries and only struck one boundary before finding the rope three consecutive times off Schutt. But Garth was able to nip one back off the seam and forced Matthews to chop on trying an expansive drive for a run-a-ball 20. Following Matthews' dismissal, West Indies managed just 73 runs in 20 overs.

Alyssa Healy brought King into the attack straight away and she bowled with superb control on return in place of the injured Darcie Brown. She attacked the stumps relentlessly and her control of length was sublime. She clean bowled Stafanie Taylor and trapped Shemaine Campbelle and Zaida James plumb lbw as both tried to sweep length balls.

King was left out of the T20I series and missed the opening ODI. She spoke about having worked hard during her time off in Perth after a long tour of the UK which included the Ashes, a series against Ireland, and the Hundred.

"I [worked on] just making sure that I owned my length," King said. "Maybe in the Ashes we drifted to full. So it was just making sure that I bring back that length and challenge both sides of the bat and make sure that all modes of dismissals are in play."

Sutherland benefitted from King's immaculate control picking up 3 for 6 at the other end and delivering a maiden. During a 14-over stretch after the 10th, West Indies managed 30 runs.

Australia looked on track to bowl West Indies out inside 29 overs but the wind picked up and a big storm blew through late in the afternoon. The game finished in quite amusing fashion with Australia's players forced to help the Junction Oval ground staff pull the large covers on in high winds with the rain pelting down sideways.

"We were right on top there," King said. "We just needed a couple more wickets to get the job done. But that's Melbourne's weather for you, unfortunately. All we can do is focus on the next game which is Saturday and hopefully wrap up the series."