GGXI-W vs ENG Women, Tour Match at Sydney, Women's Ashes, Jan 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Tour Match, North Sydney, January 09, 2025, Women's Ashes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GGXI-W
ENG Women
W
L
L
W
W
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.05 start, First Session 10.05-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-16.55
|Match days
|9 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
