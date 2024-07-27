India favourites but Sri Lanka won't be pushovers in Women's Asia Cup final

The two teams have been neck and neck at this year's tournament

India have won all but one edition of the women's Asia Cup • ACC

Match details India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 Asia Cup final Dambulla, July 27, 3pm local time

Big Picture: India and Sri Lanka neck and neck

It's 2004. India vs Sri Lanka, the inaugural Women's Asia Cup. India win 5-0 (it was a five-match bilateral ODI series ). Cut to 2024. India vs Sri Lanka again, in a title decider. The format has changed, there were plenty more teams involved but one of them stands above the rest. Over the last two decades, India have grown into a powerhouse, winning all barring one edition of the tournament. They remain favourites to defend their crown, but will likely be pushed a little harder this time.

Sri Lanka have enjoyed remarkable sporting success since 2023, beating quality sides such as England, New Zealand, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and falling short only against Australia and India. In these tales of glory, they have found several match-winners and have churned out the kind of consistent performances that had previously eluded them. The fans recognise this too. The stadiums for this tournament have been packed.

In terms of numbers at this Asia Cup, India and Sri Lanka have scored 559 and 504 runs , respectively. India have witnessed four half-centuries from four different players and for Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunratane have crossed the 50-mark. With the ball, India and Sri Lanka have taken 31 and 27 wickets respectively. There really is very little separating them this time.

For India, clinching an Asia Cup might seem like a mile marker on the road to bigger things - the T20 World Cup is coming up in October. But for Sri Lanka, a win on Sunday could have far-reaching effects. It could inspire more girls to pick up cricket. It could form the basis of a pay rise or kick off a conversation about a women's T20 league. The first win is always special. But is it coming home, Sri Lanka?

Form guide

Sri Lanka WWWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

India WWWWW

Chamari Athapaththu made 63 off 48 balls against Pakistan in the semi-final • Asian Cricket Council

In the spotlight: Chamari Athapaththu and Smriti Mandhana

Chamari Athapaththu is always the biggest threat to any of Sri Lanka's opponents. Only once in this tournament, has she failed to cross the 40-run mark. Her versatile 63 against Pakistan in the semi-final proved she doesn't succumb to the pressure of playing in front of a loud home crowd.

Team news: Full-strength XIs on the cards

Athapaththu had strapping on her right arm, but she was good to play through any pain on Friday. Sri Lanka opener Gunaratne had limped off the field against Pakistan in the first innings but came out to bat during the chase.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Vishmi Gunaratne, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Hasini Perera, 5 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Nilakshika Silva, 8 Inoshi Priyadharshani, 9 Udeshika Prabodhani, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Achini Kulasuriya

The young keeper-batter Uma Chetry replaced D Hemalatha at No. 3, in India's semi-final against Bangladesh. Chetry didn't get a chance to bat on Friday with the openers chasing down the target comfortably. They are likely to hand Chetry another opportunity with Hemalatha failing to notch an impactful innings in the last few months.

India (probable): 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Uma Chetry, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Tanuja Kanwar, 11 Renuka Singh

Pitch and conditions: Runs galore

The weather looks clear for Sunday. Friday's day game had some cloud cover, which was nice for the players but if that isn't the case, it could be humid to start. The Dambulla track is expected to be batting-friendly.

Stats that matter: Athapaththu leads the way as captain