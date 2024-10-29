Patterson suffers nasty injury; Strikers hold on as Sixers collapse

Adelaide Strikers 171 (Patterson 44, Wellington 40, Prendergast 39) beat Sydney Sixers 160 for 9 (Bryce 62, Perry 54, Mushangwe 3-27) by 11 runs

Bridget Patterson was involved in a nasty incident while wicketkeeping during Adelaide Strikers' victory over Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval where Amanda-Jade Wellington produced a key all-round display.

In the fourth over of Sixers' chase Patterson took a ball in the face from a 119kph delivery by Darcie Brown which pitched in front of her and kicked up, striking near the right eye. Patterson stayed on the ground with a physio and doctor quickly onto the field and after a few minutes was able to walk off. She remained at the venue for remainder of the game and will be further assessed in the coming days.

"It was a nasty injury," Strikers coach Luke Williams said after the match. "Obviously we were all worried about her, but it looks like she's escaped major injury. It certainly was nasty at the time with the cut."

Patterson had earlier played a key role with the bat as Strikers' middle-order produced a powerful counterattack to enable the visitors to claim the first win of their title defence.

In reply, Ellyse Perry dominated the early stages of the chase with a 26-ball fifty then Sarah Bryce impressed again with 62 off 44 balls but when she fell to Megan Schutt the innings faded swiftly in a collapse of 6 for 18. Legspinners Wellington and Anesu Mushangwe were superb in the closing overs with the former comfortably defending 14 off the last.

Patterson, Wellington and Orla Prendergast combined to make 123 between them off 92 balls with 32 runs coming off the two power surge overs. Wellington, inparticular, cut loose inside the restrictions with two sixes and three fours off Ash Gardner and Lauren Cheatle to finish with 40 off 16.

Those contributions enabled Strikers to recover from 51 for 4 in the seventh over after Cheatle had made early inroads before Perry held onto a stinging return catch - with a juggle - to claim Laura Wolvaardt.

Perry and Bryce added 80 in 50 balls for the second wicket with Perry lacing 11 boundaries although she was dropped at long-on on 17. The impressive, and quick, Brown removed Perry when she top-edged a short ball to fine leg and Sixers suffered another huge blow when Gardner fell for a five-ball duck.