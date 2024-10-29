Matches (27)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)

Sixers vs Strikers, 5th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Oct 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), North Sydney, October 29, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Tomorrow
7:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 388 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 138.57 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 169 Runs • 18.78 Avg • 98.25 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 296 Runs • 32.89 Avg • 102.06 SR
KM Mack
10 M • 268 Runs • 26.8 Avg • 112.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 10.33 SR
L Cheatle
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 18.25 SR
M Schutt
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 15.2 SR
A Wellington
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.76 Econ • 14.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
Match days29 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray embraces 'super cool' comparisons with Ellyse Perry

Bray was handed her cap by Perry on WBBL debut where she dismissed Dottin and hit the winning runs

WBBL round-up: Perry stars for Sixers; Heat topple Strikers; Ainsworth key for Scorchers

A round-up from the opening day of the WBBL season which sees six teams in action

Injured Amelia Kerr out of remaining India ODIs and most of WBBL

Quadricep tear could force her to miss eight of Sydney Sixers' 10 league games

WBBL all you need to know: overseas stars, squads, new rules, players to watch

Adelaide Strikers are aiming for a hat-trick of titles but it looks a very even playing field among the squads

Phoebe Litchfield named Sydney Thunder captain

General manager Trent Copeland said it "feels right" that the 21-year-old should lead the side

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W11020.794
PS-W11020.650
SS-W11020.521
MR-W1010-0.521
MS-W1010-0.650
AS-W1010-0.794
HH-W-----
ST-W-----
Full Table