Matches (27)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Sixers vs Strikers, 5th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Oct 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), North Sydney, October 29, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
SS-W Win & Bat
AS-W Win & Bat
SS-W Win & Bowl
AS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
L
L
W
W
W
Strikers
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W10 M • 388 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 138.57 SR
SS-W10 M • 169 Runs • 18.78 Avg • 98.25 SR
AS-W10 M • 296 Runs • 32.89 Avg • 102.06 SR
AS-W10 M • 268 Runs • 26.8 Avg • 112.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 10.33 SR
SS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 18.25 SR
AS-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 15.2 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.76 Econ • 14.14 SR
Squad
SS-W
AS-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.10 start, First Session 18.10-19.40, Interval 19.40-20.00, Second Session 20.00-21.30
|Match days
|29 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray embraces 'super cool' comparisons with Ellyse Perry
Bray was handed her cap by Perry on WBBL debut where she dismissed Dottin and hit the winning runs
WBBL round-up: Perry stars for Sixers; Heat topple Strikers; Ainsworth key for Scorchers
A round-up from the opening day of the WBBL season which sees six teams in action
Injured Amelia Kerr out of remaining India ODIs and most of WBBL
Quadricep tear could force her to miss eight of Sydney Sixers' 10 league games
WBBL all you need to know: overseas stars, squads, new rules, players to watch
Adelaide Strikers are aiming for a hat-trick of titles but it looks a very even playing field among the squads