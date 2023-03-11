Kapp five-for and Shafali 76* as Delhi Capitals cruise to 10-wicket victory
Gujarat Giants' 105 was overhauled in only 7.1 overs
Delhi Capitals 107 for 0 (Shafali 76*) beat Gujarat Giants 105 for 9 (Kapp 5-15)
With the new ball in hand, and her wife Dane van Niekerk - who hinted at retirement from international cricket earlier today - watching from the stands, Marizanne Kapp delivered her best T20 performance as Delhi Capitals wrapped up a 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Sports Academy.
Giants could muster just 105 for 9 off their 20 overs as they struggled against tight bowling from Capitals, with Kim Garth's 32 off 37 balls, their highest individual score of the day.
In reply, Shafali Verma put up a Shafali show, smashing five sixes and 10 fours on her way to the second-fastest fifty in the WPL, as Capitals completed their chase in just 7. 1 overs. As a result, Capitals' net run rate also zoomed from 0.956 to 2.338, as they strengthened their position at No. 2 on the points table.
More to follow
Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo