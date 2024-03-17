Matches (6)
AFG v IRE (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
PSL 2024 (1)
Live
Final (N), Delhi, March 17, 2024, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
DC Women FlagDC Women
(16/20 ov) 100/7
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

DC Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 6.25
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/3 (5.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:DC-W 131
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged Capitals opt to bat; RCB bring in Meghana for Pokharkar

It was a sellout crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where the captains at the toss drew raucous cheers from the crowd

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
17-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
The WPL will see a new champion this year&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

The WPL will see a new champion this year  •  BCCI

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning continued with the trend of opting to bat first, when she won only her third toss in the tournament from nine games. In the Delhi leg of this WPL where teams batting first have won seven of the 10 games so far, Lanning said setting a target was the "best chance to win the game".
Capitals went with the same XI that had beaten Gujarat Giants in their last league game, which means three pace bowlers and four spinners.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana wanted to bat first too but was "not really upset" and wants her bowlers to "bowl good length". They made one change to their XI that had beaten defending champions Mumbai Indians in the eliminator, by bringing in S Meghana for left-arm quick Shradda Pokharkar who hadn't bowled in the previous game. While that strengthens their batting, Meghna's inclusion means RCB will have to change their batting order in which Mandhana has opened with Sophie Devine and Sophie Molineux as well in the tournament.
The pitch being used for the grand finale is the centre wicket with an even 55metre square boundaries on either side. It was the fourth game to be played on this track and the host broadcaster said Capitals have played two here and won both. The track looked dry and lack of dew in the evenings her has meant bowling second isn't as tough as it usually is.
It was a sellout crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where the captains at the toss drew raucous cheers from the crowd.
Capitals stormed into the WPL finals by topping the league table for the second year straight whereas RCB snatched a victory from Mumbai by just five runs on Friday night.
Capitals boasted a 4-0 record against RCB going into Sunday's final.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 S Meghana, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Disha Kasat, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Sophie Molineux, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Sobhana Asha, 11 Renuka Singh
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 11 Shikha Pandey
Royal Challengers Bangalore WomenDelhi Capitals WomenDC Women vs RCB WomenWomen's Premier League

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
RCB-W 68.61%
DC-WRCB-W
100%50%100%DC-W InningsRCB-W Innings

Over 16 • DC-W 100/7

Live Forecast: DC-W 131
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Unchanged Capitals opt to bat; RCB bring in Meghana for Pokharkar

It was a sellout crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where the captains at the toss drew raucous cheers from the crowd

Unchanged Capitals opt to bat; RCB bring in Meghana for Pokharkar

Kerr, Devine unavailable for opening T20I against England

New Zealand have called up Georgia Plimmer as a replacement

Kerr, Devine unavailable for opening T20I against England

Marizanne Kapp: 'I try to keep it simple. If I stick to what I do best, usually it works out'

"It's a little difficult being an allrounder because it seems when the batting picks up, you lose a bit of the bowling, and vice versa"

Marizanne Kapp: 'I try to keep it simple. If I stick to what I do best, usually it works out'

How Minnu Mani overcame adversity to make her mark in the WPL

The 2018 Kerala floods damaged the house her family was building, but the league has now changed her life for the better

How Minnu Mani overcame adversity to make her mark in the WPL

WPL final: Of hope, inspiration and the prospect of a new champion

Packed stadium, lesser known domestic talent stepping up, capped players trying to be relevant - the RCB vs DC clash is tantalizingly poised

WPL final: Of hope, inspiration and the prospect of a new champion
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
DC Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MM Lanning
lbw2323
Shafali Verma
caught4427
JI Rodrigues
bowled02
A Capsey
bowled01
M Kapp
caught816
JL Jonassen
caught311
RP Yadav
not out118
M Mani
lbw53
A Reddy
not out35
Extras(w 3)
Total100(7 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W862121.198
MI-W853100.024
RCB-W84480.306
UPW-W8356-0.371
GG-W8264-1.158
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved