Unchanged Capitals opt to bat; RCB bring in Meghana for Pokharkar

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana wanted to bat first too but was "not really upset" and wants her bowlers to "bowl good length". They made one change to their XI that had beaten defending champions Mumbai Indians in the eliminator, by bringing in S Meghana for left-arm quick Shradda Pokharkar who hadn't bowled in the previous game. While that strengthens their batting, Meghna's inclusion means RCB will have to change their batting order in which Mandhana has opened with Sophie Devine and Sophie Molineux as well in the tournament.