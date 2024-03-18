Stats - RCB spinners turn fortunes around

Here are the stats highlights from the WPL final between RCB and Capitals

1-4The final was RCB's The final was RCB's first win against Delhi Capitals in the WPL, having lost each of their previous four meetings. Mumbai Indians' 4-0 versus Gujarat Giants remains the only unbeaten match-up

9 Number of wickets taken by RCB spinners in the final. These are the most wickets taken by a Number of wickets taken by RCB spinners in the final. These are the most wickets taken by a team's spinners in a WPL game, surpassing the eight by UP Warriorz against RCB in the inaugural edition's league game in Brabourne.

2 Shreyanka Patil has two four-wicket hauls in the WPL, both against Capitals. She took 4 for 26 runs last Sunday and bettered her figures with 4 for 12 in the final. Patil is the first bowler to bag four or more wickets Shreyanka Patil has two four-wicket hauls in the WPL, both against Capitals. She took 4 for 26 runs last Sunday and bettered her figures with 4 for 12 in the final. Patil is the first bowler to bag four or more wickets more than once in the WPL.

49 After being placed at 64 for no loss at the end of seven overs, Capitals lost 49 for 10 in 11.3 overs.

141 Number of runs scored by Ellyse Perry in the last three matches while top scoring for RCB. She scored those runs at a strike rate of 112.80 and was dismissed only once. In these matches, with the ball, she took seven wickets at an average of 8.28, including the first-ever six-wicket haul of the competition.

She finished her season tally with 347 runs following an unbeaten 35 on Sunday and surpassed Meg Lanning's 331 in this edition and her 345-run aggregate from 2023

24 Number of wickets for the RCB spinners across the five matches in the Delhi leg. They averaged 17.75 at an economy of 6.81 while striking once every 15.6 balls. Their spinners took 20 wickets across five games in Bengaluru but bowled at an economy of 8.46.