Chamari Athapaththu makes WPL debut, Warriorz bowl

Kiran Navgire, their star from that match, may have to move to one-drop with Chamari Athapaththu being given her WPL debut, after being picked up post-auction as a replacement player. Navgire opened in Vrinda Dinesh's place in the previous match after Vrinda injured her shoulder and she missed this match and could be out of the tournament altogether. To accommodate Athapaththu, Warriorz made one other change: Tahlia McGrath had to make way for seam-bowling allrounder Saima Thakor.