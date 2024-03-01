Chamari Athapaththu makes WPL debut, Warriorz bowl

With five out of seven chasing teams collecting wins in Bengaluru, Alyssa Healy opted to give her bowlers first use of conditions against winless Gujarat Giants. Warriorz are coming off a morale-boosting win over defending champions Mumbai Indians a couple of days ago.

Giants are also trying a new opening batter and have brought in Laura Wolvaardt for Veda Krishnamurthy which also meant Lea Tahuhu had to give up her slot. Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap was brought into the bowling attack. Giants have batted first in all three of their matches so far and scored 126 for 9 against Mumbai and 107 for 1 against RCB.