Innings break
8th Match (N), Bengaluru, March 01, 2024, Women's Premier League
UPW Women chose to field.

Current RR: 7.10
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 47/2 (9.40)
forecasterWin Probability:GG-W 44.29%UPW-W 55.71%
Chamari Athapaththu makes WPL debut, Warriorz bowl

Giants bring in Wolvaardt and Kashyap in place of Tahuhu and Veda

Firdose Moonda
01-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Gujarat Giants are searching for their first win of the season  •  BCCI

UP Warriorz chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants
With five out of seven chasing teams collecting wins in Bengaluru, Alyssa Healy opted to give her bowlers first use of conditions against winless Gujarat Giants. Warriorz are coming off a morale-boosting win over defending champions Mumbai Indians a couple of days ago.
Kiran Navgire, their star from that match, may have to move to one-drop with Chamari Athapaththu being given her WPL debut, after being picked up post-auction as a replacement player. Navgire opened in Vrinda Dinesh's place in the previous match after Vrinda injured her shoulder and she missed this match and could be out of the tournament altogether. To accommodate Athapaththu, Warriorz made one other change: Tahlia McGrath had to make way for seam-bowling allrounder Saima Thakor.
Giants are also trying a new opening batter and have brought in Laura Wolvaardt for Veda Krishnamurthy which also meant Lea Tahuhu had to give up her slot. Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap was brought into the bowling attack. Giants have batted first in all three of their matches so far and scored 126 for 9 against Mumbai and 107 for 1 against RCB.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (capt/wk), 2 Laura Wolvaardt, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Phoebe Litchfield, 5 D Hemalatha, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Kathryn Bryce, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Mannat, Kashyap, 11 Meghna Singh
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt/wk), 2 Chamari Athapaththu, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Saima Thakor, 7 Shweta Sehrawat, 8 Poonam Khemnar, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Anjali Sarvani
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

L Wolvaardt
caught2826
BL Mooney
caught1616
H Deol
caught1824
P Litchfield
run out3526
A Gardner
caught3017
D Hemalatha
not out24
KE Bryce
not out57
Extras(b 4, lb 4)
Total142(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W32141.271
RCB-W32140.705
MI-W3214-0.182
UPW-W3122-0.357
GG-W2020-1.968
Full Table
