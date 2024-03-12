Unchanged RCB bowl with an eye on spot in playoffs

Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and went against what has been the norm in the Delhi-leg of WPL 2024, opting to bowl against Mumbai Indians. A win for RCB here in their last group stage match will give them a spot in the playoffs. Lose, and it comes down to net run rate in a three-way race with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

The two teams are coming into the game on the back of contrasting results. While Harmanpreet's stunning assault helped Mumbai secure a come-from-behind win against Giants on Saturday, RCB went down by a solitary run to Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

"It is a fresh wicket. It will be good to know the total," Mandhana said of her decision to bowl. RCB have kept faith in the same team that lost to Capitals, going in unchanged.

Harmanpreet said that she was looking to bat anyway after having to chase in the last few games. Mumbai have had to make one forced change with Yastika Bhatia pulling up ill. She has been replaced by Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Priyanka Bala , who makes her WPL debut. Bala was handed her cap by Bengal team-mate Saika Ishaque.

Mumbai have already booked a spot in the playoffs, along with Capitals. A win here will take them to the top of the table but Capitals have a game in hand.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Priyanka Bala (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 S Sajana, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque