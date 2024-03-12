Matches (8)
Live
19th Match (N), Delhi, March 12, 2024, Women's Premier League
MI Women FlagMI Women
(17.3/20 ov) 104/8
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

RCB Women chose to field.

Current RR: 5.94
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/3 (4.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:MI-W 121
Report

Unchanged RCB bowl with an eye on spot in playoffs

Mumbai handed a debut to Priyanka Bala with Yastika Bhatia pulling up ill

Ashish Pant
12-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Yastika Bhatia will miss the game due to illness&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and went against what has been the norm in the Delhi-leg of WPL 2024, opting to bowl against Mumbai Indians. A win for RCB here in their last group stage match will give them a spot in the playoffs. Lose, and it comes down to net run rate in a three-way race with Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.
The two teams are coming into the game on the back of contrasting results. While Harmanpreet's stunning assault helped Mumbai secure a come-from-behind win against Giants on Saturday, RCB went down by a solitary run to Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
"It is a fresh wicket. It will be good to know the total," Mandhana said of her decision to bowl. RCB have kept faith in the same team that lost to Capitals, going in unchanged.
Harmanpreet said that she was looking to bat anyway after having to chase in the last few games. Mumbai have had to make one forced change with Yastika Bhatia pulling up ill. She has been replaced by Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Priyanka Bala, who makes her WPL debut. Bala was handed her cap by Bengal team-mate Saika Ishaque.
Mumbai have already booked a spot in the playoffs, along with Capitals. A win here will take them to the top of the table but Capitals have a game in hand.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Priyanka Bala (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 S Sajana, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Sophie Molineux, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Sophie Devine, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Georgia Wareham, 7 Disha Kasat, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shradda Pokharkar, 11 Renuka Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore WomenMumbai Indians WomenMI Women vs RCB WomenWomen's Premier League

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
RCB-W 78.23%
MI-WRCB-W
100%50%100%MI-W InningsRCB-W Innings

Current Over 18 • MI-W 104/8

Live Forecast: MI-W 121
Powered by Smart Stats
MI Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HK Matthews
caught2623
S Sajana
bowled3021
Nat Sciver-Brunt
lbw1015
H Kaur
bowled01
AC Kerr
lbw25
AB Kaur
bowled42
P Vastrakar
bowled610
HY Kazi
caught47
PP Bala
not out1115
S Ismail
not out86
Extras(lb 3)
Total104(8 wkts; 17.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.918
MI-W752100.343
RCB-W73460.027
UPW-W8356-0.371
GG-W7254-0.873
Full Table
