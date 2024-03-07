Warriorz hand Chetry a WPL debut as unchanged Mumbai bat
Both teams are in the mid-table with Mumbai on six points as opposed to Warriorz's four
Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bat vs UP Warriorz
Harmanpreet Kaur called it right at the toss and, unlike in the Bengaluru leg, Mumbai Indians opted to bat against UP Warriorz. It was the second successive game in the Delhi leg that a captain has opted to set a target after Gujarat Giants did so on Wednesday.
"If there is dew, chasing is a good option," Harmanpreet said, "if there is no dew, why to put ourselves under so much pressure?" The Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy said she was "not too fussed" about bowling first.
While Mumbai went in with an unchanged side that lost to Delhi Capitals in the first game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Warriorz handed a debut to wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry. Chetry was drafted in as an injury replacement for Vrinda Dinesh earlier this week.
A new pitch - the centre strip - was used for the match, from where the square boundaries were an even 55m and the straight boundaries were 65m.
In their previous meeting this season, Warriorz halted Mumbai's winning run by chasing down the 162-run target inside 17 overs.
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Chamari Athapaththu, 4 Uma Chetry, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Poonam Khemnar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians: 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 S Sajana, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7