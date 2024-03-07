Matches (6)
IND v ENG (1)
AFG v IRE (1)
PSL 2024 (1)
NZ v AUS (1)
WCL 2 (1)
OMA v PNG (1)
Live
14th Match (N), Delhi, March 07, 2024, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
160/6
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
(3.1/20 ov, T:161) 15/1

UPW Women need 146 runs in 101 balls.

Current RR: 4.73
 • Required RR: 8.67
forecasterWin Probability:UPW-W 21.53%MI-W 78.47%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Warriorz hand Chetry a WPL debut as unchanged Mumbai bat

Both teams are in the mid-table with Mumbai on six points as opposed to Warriorz's four

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
07-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Uma Chetry was part of the India A series against England A late last year&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Uma Chetry was part of the India A series against England A late last year  •  Getty Images

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bat vs UP Warriorz
Harmanpreet Kaur called it right at the toss and, unlike in the Bengaluru leg, Mumbai Indians opted to bat against UP Warriorz. It was the second successive game in the Delhi leg that a captain has opted to set a target after Gujarat Giants did so on Wednesday.
"If there is dew, chasing is a good option," Harmanpreet said, "if there is no dew, why to put ourselves under so much pressure?" The Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy said she was "not too fussed" about bowling first.
While Mumbai went in with an unchanged side that lost to Delhi Capitals in the first game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Warriorz handed a debut to wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry. Chetry was drafted in as an injury replacement for Vrinda Dinesh earlier this week.
A new pitch - the centre strip - was used for the match, from where the square boundaries were an even 55m and the straight boundaries were 65m.
In their previous meeting this season, Warriorz halted Mumbai's winning run by chasing down the 162-run target inside 17 overs.
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Chamari Athapaththu, 4 Uma Chetry, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Poonam Khemnar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians: 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 S Sajana, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz WomenMumbai Indians WomenMI Women vs UPW WomenWomen's Premier League

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Language
English
Win Probability
MI-W 78.47%
MI-WUPW-W
100%50%100%MI-W InningsUPW-W Innings

Current Over 4 • UPW-W 15/1

UPW-W needed 146 runs from 101 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
UPW Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AJ Healy
not out38
KP Navgire
bowled78
AMCJK Athapaththu
not out33
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total15(1 wkt; 3.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W54181.301
RCB-W63360.038
MI-W53260.018
UPW-W5234-0.073
GG-W5142-1.278
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved