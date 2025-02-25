Capitals opt to bowl and play Titas; three changes for Giants

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants



Going with the trend in WPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning opted to field first after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants (GG) in Bengaluru. Lanning expected her bowlers to pick up early wickets and put the opposition under pressure.

DC made one change to their XI. They brought in Titas Sadhu for Arundhati Reddy. Reddy has not had a great time with the ball so far this season. In four games, she took four wickets while going for 9.97 per over. Lanning said Sadhu had been "bowling well in the nets".

GG captain Ash Gardner said it was a nice week off to reset after they played three games very quickly. She also expected "a lot more bounce" here than in Vadodara.

One square boundary is significantly shorter than the other - 51 metres vs 63 metres - and the batters would like to exploit that. The straight boundary is 67 metres.

GG are currently at the bottom of the points table with two points from three games. DC are just above them with two wins and as many losses from four. Both teams are coming off a defeat.

Delhi Capitals 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Sarah Bryce (wk), 7 Niki Prasad, 8 Jess Jonassen, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Minnu Mani, 11 Titas Sadhu