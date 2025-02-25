Matches (10)
Innings break
10th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 25, 2025, Women's Premier League
DC Women chose to field.

Current RR: 6.35
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 41/3 (8.20)
forecasterWin Probability:GG-W 20.70%DC-W 79.30%
Capitals opt to bowl and play Titas; three changes for Giants

Giants, who are playing after a week, brought in Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali and Meghna Singh

Hemant Brar
25-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Meg Lanning won the toss against her former Australia team-mate Ash Gardner, and opted to bowl, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL, Bengaluru, February 25, 2025

Meg Lanning won the toss against her former Australia team-mate Ash Gardner, and opted to bowl  •  BCCI

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants
Going with the trend in WPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning opted to field first after winning the toss against Gujarat Giants (GG) in Bengaluru. Lanning expected her bowlers to pick up early wickets and put the opposition under pressure.
DC made one change to their XI. They brought in Titas Sadhu for Arundhati Reddy. Reddy has not had a great time with the ball so far this season. In four games, she took four wickets while going for 9.97 per over. Lanning said Sadhu had been "bowling well in the nets".
GG, who are playing after a week, made three changes. They brought in Phoebe Litchfield for Laura Wolvaardt, Bharti Fulmali for D Hemalatha, and Meghna Singh for Sayali Satghare.
GG captain Ash Gardner said it was a nice week off to reset after they played three games very quickly. She also expected "a lot more bounce" here than in Vadodara.
One square boundary is significantly shorter than the other - 51 metres vs 63 metres - and the batters would like to exploit that. The straight boundary is 67 metres.
GG are currently at the bottom of the points table with two points from three games. DC are just above them with two wins and as many losses from four. Both teams are coming off a defeat.
Delhi Capitals 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Sarah Bryce (wk), 7 Niki Prasad, 8 Jess Jonassen, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Minnu Mani, 11 Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Giants 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Ash Gardner, 5 Deandra Dottin, 6 Bharti Fulmali, 7 Kashvee Gautam, 8 Simran Shaikh, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Priya Mishra
Gujarat Giants WomenDelhi Capitals WomenGG Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

GG Women Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
caught1011
H Deol
caught510
P Litchfield
lbw03
A Gardner
bowled39
KS Gautam
caught01
DJS Dottin
bowled2624
TP Kanwar
run out1624
BS Fulmali
not out4029
Simran Shaikh
caught57
Meghna Singh
bowled01
Priya Mishra
not out11
Extras(lb 12, w 9)
Total127(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
