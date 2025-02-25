Matches (8)
DC Women vs GG Women, 10th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 25, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
L
W
L
W
L
GG Women
W
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 344 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 124.63 SR
DC-W10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 159.44 SR
GG-W10 M • 318 Runs • 39.75 Avg • 140.7 SR
GG-W10 M • 246 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 149.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 15.23 SR
DC-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 20.72 SR
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 17.9 SR
GG-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 22 SR
Squad
DC-W
GG-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|25 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
