DC Women vs GG Women, 10th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 25, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
10 M • 344 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 124.63 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 159.44 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 318 Runs • 39.75 Avg • 140.7 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 246 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 149.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JL Jonassen
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.55 Econ • 15.23 SR
S Pandey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 20.72 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 17.9 SR
TP Kanwar
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 22 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DC-W
GG-W
Player
Role
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
Batter
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
-
Sneha Deepthi 
-
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days25 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
RCB look to get back on track against a Warriorz team that's gathering momentum

RCB lost their previous game, but have done many things right this season. Warriorz won their last game, but it was their first points of the season. Who will come out on top at the Chinnaswamy?

Stats - Henry smashes joint-fastest fifty in the WPL, Harris third to take a hat-trick

Key numbers from Henry's stunning 23-ball 62 that lifted UP Warriorz from 89 for 6 to 177, before Grace Harris' hat-trick got the job done

Henry's onslaught, Harris and Goud's dream spells get Warriorz off the mark

Warriorz became the first team to successfully defend a total in WPL 2025 despite Rodrigues' 56

UP Warriorz seek change in fortunes against solid Capitals

Capitals have won two out of three matches and seem like a settled unit with most boxes ticked

Amanjot, Kamalini seal thriller for MI after Harmanpreet fifty

Perry's 81 and Wareham's three wickets weren't enough for RCB

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W32140.835
MI-W32140.610
DC-W4224-0.826
UPW-W31220.233
GG-W3122-0.525
Full Table