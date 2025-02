Delhi Capitals search for the perfect game in reverse fixture against Mumbai Indians

Both teams are on six points and occupy the top two spots on the points table (before the RCB-GG match). MI have now won three on the trot, and the only match they lost this season was their opening fixture against the same opponents in Vadodara. There are a few cracks in the side - one of the main ones being Yastika Bhatia 's form - but Nat Sciver-Brunt has made sure to cover it all up. Be it with the bat or the ball, she's delivered in almost all games so far and has been key in all their wins. Hayley Matthews is going through a lean patch with the bat too; her 59 off 50 against UP Warriorz was scratchy at best. But there have been others who have chimed in too, including the Indian youngsters in the side.