Delhi Capitals bowl against table-toppers Mumbai Indians; both teams unchanged
MI are on a three-match winning streak, but they all came while batting second
Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru. So far, chasing teams in WPL 2025 have an 11-1 winning record, which was the reason behind Lanning's decision. Both teams fielded an unchanged XI.
DC are currently second on the points table with six points from five games. If they win tonight, they will replace MI at the top. Both teams won their previous game. In fact, MI are on a three-match winning streak. But all those wins came while chasing.
The match is being played on the centre pitch of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which means the square boundaries measure 58 metres each. The straight boundary is 68 metres. The pitch had a little less grass compared to the previous game played on this strip.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Minnu Mani, 11 Titas Sadhu
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Jintimani Kalita
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo