13th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 28, 2025, Women's Premier League
DC Women chose to field.

Current RR: 5.52
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 22/2 (4.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:MI-W 140
Delhi Capitals bowl against table-toppers Mumbai Indians; both teams unchanged

MI are on a three-match winning streak, but they all came while batting second

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
28-Feb-2025 • 47 mins ago
Meg Lanning marshals her troops, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2025, Vadodara, February 15, 2025

If Meg Lanning's side wins tonight, they will replace Mumbai Indians at the top  •  WPL

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru. So far, chasing teams in WPL 2025 have an 11-1 winning record, which was the reason behind Lanning's decision. Both teams fielded an unchanged XI.
DC are currently second on the points table with six points from five games. If they win tonight, they will replace MI at the top. Both teams won their previous game. In fact, MI are on a three-match winning streak. But all those wins came while chasing.
The match is being played on the centre pitch of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which means the square boundaries measure 58 metres each. The straight boundary is 68 metres. The pitch had a little less grass compared to the previous game played on this strip.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Minnu Mani, 11 Titas Sadhu
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Jintimani Kalita
Delhi Capitals WomenMumbai Indians WomenMI Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
DC-W 
MI-WDC-W
100%50%100%MI-W InningsDC-W Innings

Current Over 9 • MI-W 46/2

MI Women Innings
Player NameRB
YH Bhatia
caught1110
HK Matthews
caught2225
Nat Sciver-Brunt
not out26
H Kaur
not out99
Extras(lb 2)
Total46(2 wkts; 8.2 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MI-W43160.780
DC-W5326-0.223
RCB-W52340.155
UPW-W5234-0.124
GG-W5234-0.450
Full Table