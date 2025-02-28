Matches (11)
DC Women vs MI Women, 13th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 28, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
W
L
W
L
W
MI Women
L
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 318 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 160.6 SR
DC-W10 M • 292 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 117.74 SR
MI-W10 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 141.86 SR
MI-W9 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 18.5 SR
DC-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 17.45 SR
MI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 14.57 SR
MI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
MI-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|28 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
