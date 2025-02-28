Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
IML (1)
President's Trophy (4)

DC Women vs MI Women, 13th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 28, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
DC-W Win & Bat
MI-W Win & Bat
DC-W Win & Bowl
MI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shafali Verma
10 M • 318 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 160.6 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 292 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 117.74 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 141.86 SR
H Kaur
9 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 150 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Pandey
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 18.5 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 17.45 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 14.57 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
MI-W
Player
Role
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
Batter
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
-
Sneha Deepthi 
Batter
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days28 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

All-round Sciver-Brunt and bowlers give Mumbai third straight win

UP Warriorz couldn't capitalise on the blazing start from Grace Harris and couldn't defend their below-par total

All-round Sciver-Brunt and bowlers give Mumbai third straight win

RCB have the edge over Giants as they seek return to winning ways

A win at home on Thursday will put them top of the table in WPL 2025

RCB have the edge over Giants as they seek return to winning ways

DC seamers stifle Giants before Jonassen aces the chase

Alongside Shafali, she helped Capitals make easy work of the 128-run chase after the seamers shared seven wickets

DC seamers stifle Giants before Jonassen aces the chase

In-form Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz face off with question marks over top-order batters

Both teams are coming in fresh off defeating defending champions RCB on their home ground

In-form Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz face off with question marks over top-order batters

Fitter and wiser, Amanjot Kaur takes flight again

After being sidelined by injuries over the past eight months, the Mumbai Indians allrounder is ready to make up for lost time

Fitter and wiser, Amanjot Kaur takes flight again
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MI-W43160.780
DC-W5326-0.223
RCB-W42240.619
UPW-W5234-0.124
GG-W4132-0.974
Full Table