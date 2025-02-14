Matches (8)
Tri-Nation (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
1st Match (N), Vadodara, February 14, 2025, Women's Premier League
Prev
Next
GG Women FlagGG Women
(12.1/20 ov) 88/3
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

RCB Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 7.23
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/1 (9.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:GG-W 179
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

RCB bowl in season opener, Deandra Dottin debuts for Giants

Young Indian stars Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Priya Mishra and Kashvee Gautam also make their WPL debuts

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
14-Feb-2025 • 57 mins ago
Ellyse Perry tonks one high and long, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024, Bengaluru, March 4, 2024

Ellyse Perry, who came into the tournament having recently suffered a hip injury, was fit to start for RCB  •  BCCI

Toss Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants
Smriti Mandhana called correctly at the toss as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, opted to bowl first against hosts Gujarat Giants in Vadodara. Mandhana was keen to "get in as many overs as possible before the dew kicks in."
RCB are depleted courtesy injuries to three key players - Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana - who were their most prolific bowlers during their run to the title last year.
England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who was traded in from UP Warriorz, VJ Joshitha, the seamer who was part of the Under-19 World Cup winning team in Malaysia, batter Raghvi Bisht, and legspinner Prema Rawat were all handed debuts.
Ellyse Perry, who came into the tournament having recently suffered a hip injury, was fit to start for RCB
Giants too rang in the changes, which wasn't entirely surprising given how they revamped their squad at the auction. They handed West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin a maiden cap as she finally gets into the WPL two seasons after she was withdrawn by the squad under controversial circumstances.
Ashleigh Gardner, their new captain, also announced debuts for India legspinner Priya Mishra, seamer Kashvee Gautam, batter Simran Shaikh and seamer Sayali Satghare, who only recently made her India debut.
Kashvee and Shaikh are two big-ticket signings for Giants. Picked for INR 2 crore ahead of WPL 2024, Kashvee was ruled out of the season due to an injury. Shaikh comes in with the reputation of being a big hitter lower down the order, and was picked for INR 1.9 crore in December.
This is the first time the WPL will be played in Vadodara, the home ground of Giants. After two last-place finishes, they'll hope for better things this season having revamped not just their squad but also their coaching set-up.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Beth Mooney (wk), 3 Dayalan Hemalatha, 4 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 5 Deandra Dottin, 6 Harleen Deol, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Tanuja Kanwar, 9 Sayali Satghare, 10 Priya Mishra, 11 Kashvee Gautam.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Kim Garth, 9 Prema Rawat, 10 VJ Joshitha, 11 Renuka Singh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WomenGujarat Giants WomenGG Women vs RCB WomenWomen's Premier League

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
RCB-W 100%
GG-WRCB-W
100%50%100%GG-W InningsRCB-W Innings

Current Over 13 • GG-W 88/3

Live Forecast: GG-W 0
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
GG Women Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
caught5642
L Wolvaardt
bowled610
D Hemalatha
caught49
A Gardner
not out1511
DJS Dottin
not out11
Extras(b 1, w 5)
Total88(3 wkts; 12.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W-----
GG-W-----
MI-W-----
RCB-W-----
UPW-W-----
Full Table