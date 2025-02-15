Richa Ghosh credits RCB's match simulations for Vadodara heist

"It was brilliant to watch," Mandhana, who was out for 9 in the second over of the chase, said after the game. "They [Ahuja and Ghosh] have been doing that in the nets in the last seven to eight days to all our bowlers. So, really happy that things clicked on. But yeah, I think after the first innings we knew with the dew coming, it was going to be tough to bowl. So we always thought that we were in the game.

"The way Richa batted and Pez [Perry] batted was amazing to watch."

RCB had been up against it after Ashleigh Gardner dented the visitors with the bat first, smashing a 37-ball 79, and then with the ball, removing Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the second over. But from thereon Giants had an awful time in the field with dropped catches, misfields, a missed run-out chance, overthrows and a flurry of full tosses. Perry, who was out in the 13th over, had done a repair job with 57 off 34, before Ghosh (64 not out off 27) and Ahuja (30 not out off 13) proceeded to snatch the game away.

Ghosh took her time initially - she scored just 15 off her first 12 balls. A lot of match simulation before the tournament helped her deal with the high-pressure situation, she said later.

"The plan was to take some time, and see how the pitch is reacting," Ghosh said. "I wanted to take it deep, and I focused on my game. We [Ahuja and I] thought we could get to the total, and that we would play a positive game.

"The preparation we did with sir [head coach Luke Williams] really helped us. We had a lot of match situation during practice matches. We kept targets that if the situation is so and so then what should we be doing. That helped me a lot."

"Yes, the boundaries were uneven, but I didn't have that in mind. I knew I could clear [the boundaries] so I was just reacting as the ball came."

Ahuja, who missed the last edition due to injury, was elated. In addition to her match-turning knock, she had returned 1 for 19 from three overs with her offspin.

"It feels great. I'm really happy as I'm playing after a year," Ahuja said. "All the visualisations and the rehab that I did seemed to have helped me mentally. I tried to become a better player.

"I thought I'll go for whatever is in my reach. We were looking at a [required] run rate of 10 or 12 runs an over, and that worked out. Thankfully, we won."

RCB had lost key players like Sophie Devine (unavailable), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana and Sophie Molineux (all injured) ahead of the season, so they had to dig deep into their squad here. This resulted in three debutants: Prema Rawat, VJ Joshitha and Raghvi Bist. The inexperience in the bowling unit showed, and sloppiness in the field did not help. Mandhana backed her young players but said there remained "a lot of things to work on" if they are to defend their title.

"I think we lost pretty much the top-three wicket-takers of last year ," Mandhana said. "And we had to start, but luckily we had good options. And whoever came in for the injured people, I think they were all brilliant replacements.