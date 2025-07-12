Nabi, Allen and batters help Hobart Hurricanes blow Dubai Capitals away

McDermott introduced Nabi inside the powerplay of the first innings, and he dismissed Capitals openers Rohan Mustafa and Sediqullah Atal in the third and fifth overs respectively. Allen then got rid of Niroshan Dickwella to leave Capitals three down in six overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa started Hurricanes' chase with a six and two fours in his first five balls to move to 15. He was out on his sixth delivery to Mustafa, but that did not stop the Hurricanes' run scoring. McDermott was the aggressor with five fours and three sixes in his 24-ball 48 while Wright offered support with five fours of his own. Hurricanes scoring rate hovered around ten as the second-wicket partnership blossomed, and when Qais Ahmed broke the partnership, Hurricanes needed only 40 more runs in 9.4 overs.