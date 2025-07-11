Matches (20)
DC vs Hurricanes, 3rd Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Providence, July 11, 2025, Global Super League
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 19:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Powell
9 M • 141 Runs • 35.25 Avg • 151.61 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
1 M • 58 Runs • 0 Avg • 156.75 SR
N Chaudhary
10 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 130.68 SR
BR McDermott
8 M • 186 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 145.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shakib Al Hasan
1 M • 4 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 6 SR
Farhan Khan
5 M • 3 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 19.33 SR
B Stanlake
6 M • 5 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 24 SR
JM Bird
1 M • 4 Wkts • 4 Econ • 6 SR
Squad
DC
HH
Player
Role
Kadeem Alleyne 
Allrounder
Jesse Bootan 
-
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Farhan Khan 
Bowler
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Jordan Johnson 
-
Kaleem Sana 
Bowler
Khuzaima Tanveer 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Shakib Al Hasan 
Allrounder
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Syed Haider 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aryaman Varma 
-
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
Match days11 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
