DC vs Hurricanes, 3rd Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Providence, July 11, 2025, Global Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
W
W
W
W
Hurricanes
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 19:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 141 Runs • 35.25 Avg • 151.61 SR
1 M • 58 Runs • 0 Avg • 156.75 SR
10 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 130.68 SR
8 M • 186 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 145.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
1 M • 4 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 6 SR
DC5 M • 3 Wkts • 8.79 Econ • 19.33 SR
6 M • 5 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 24 SR
1 M • 4 Wkts • 4 Econ • 6 SR
Squad
DC
HH
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-11.30, Interval 11.30-11.50, Second Session 11.50-13.10
|Match days
|11 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
