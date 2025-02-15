Stats - RCB kick off WPL 2025 with the tournament's highest-ever chase
A record number of runs were scored on Friday night in Vadodara, and Ashleigh Gardner equalled the record for the most sixes in an innings but still ended up on the losing side
202 - Target chased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to kick off WPL 2025. This was the highest successful chase in the WPL. It is only the second time a 200-plus target was successfully chased in Women's T20s. West Indies' 213-run chase against Australia in 2023 remains the highest.
403 - Runs scored by Gujarat Giants (GG) and RCB on Friday in Vadodara, the highest aggregate for a WPL match, surpassing 391 runs scored between the same two teams in 2023.
8 - Sixes hit by Ashleigh Gardner during her unbeaten 79 - the joint-most by a player in a WPL innings, equalling Sophie Devine's record, which she got against GG in 2023.
1 - RCB went past the 200-run mark for the first time in the WPL, while GG recorded their joint-highest total.
15.08 - Run rate during the partnership between Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja - the second-highest for a partnership of fifty-plus in the WPL.
93* - Partnership runs between Ghosh and Ahuja - the highest for the fifth wicket in the WPL, going past the the 67 between Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen for Delhi Capitals (DC) against UP Warriorz in 2023.
16 - Sixes by GG and RCB - the second-most in a WPL match, behind the 19 sixes in the match between RCB and DC in 2024 in Bengaluru. The ten sixes that GG hit in the first innings are also the second-highest in one innings in the WPL.
12.66 - RCB's win probability at the end of the 15th over as per ESPNcricinfo's forecaster. That climbed to 72.91% at the end of the 16th over, as Gardner conceded 23 runs.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo