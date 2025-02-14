Matches (13)
GG Women vs RCB Women, 1st Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Vadodara, February 14, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GG Women
L
W
L
W
L
RCB Women
L
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W8 M • 285 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 141.08 SR
GG-W8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 136.95 SR
RCB-W9 M • 347 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 125.72 SR
RCB-W10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 133.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 19.63 SR
GG-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 25.37 SR
RCB-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 9.92 SR
RCB-W7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 13.71 SR
Squad
GG-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|14 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
