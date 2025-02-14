Matches (13)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Tri-Nation (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Australia 1-Day (3)
Challenge League Group B (2)

GG Women vs RCB Women, 1st Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Vadodara, February 14, 2025, Women's Premier League
Prev
Next
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Today
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Bet
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Videos
What will be the toss result?
GG-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bat
GG-W Win & Bowl
RCB-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
8 M • 285 Runs • 47.5 Avg • 141.08 SR
L Wolvaardt
8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 136.95 SR
EA Perry
9 M • 347 Runs • 69.4 Avg • 125.72 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 133.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TP Kanwar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 19.63 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 25.37 SR
SR Patil
8 M • 13 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 9.92 SR
EA Perry
7 M • 7 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 13.71 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
GG-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
Ashleigh Gardner (c)
Allrounder
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Bharti Fulmali 
Middle order Batter
Kashvee Gautam 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Mannat Kashyap 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Meghna Singh 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prakashika Naik 
Bowler
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Shabnam Shakil 
Bowler
Simran Shaikh 
Middle order Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days14 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Bhavesh Patel
India
Gayathri Venugopalan
TV Umpire
India
N Janani
Reserve Umpire
India
Ajitesh Argal
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W-----
GG-W-----
MI-W-----
RCB-W-----
UPW-W-----
Full Table