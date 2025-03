Wounded RCB look to keep MI from top-of-the-table finish

Mumbai Indians almost secured a direct spot in the final on Monday . They needed to keep Gujarat Giants to 156 or fewer but a spirited Bharti Fulmali innings did not allow that. The chance was missed but they will not be worrying too much: they not only won the match against Gujarat Giants and kept their perfect record at the Brabourne Stadium intact but also have one more shot at finishing on top of the table. They are on par with table-toppers Delhi Capitals on points. The only point of concern, if at all any, would be that they will have to be back within 24 hours to achieve that.