20th Match (N), Brabourne, March 11, 2025, Women's Premier League
RCB Women FlagRCB Women
(3.1/20 ov) 31/0
MI Women FlagMI Women

MI Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 9.78
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB-W 155
Unchanged Mumbai opt to bowl, RCB make three changes

RCB handed a debut cap to Australia allrounder Heather Graham in the last league game of WPL 2025

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
11-Mar-2025 • 19 mins ago
4:59

Can RCB finish their season on a high?

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
A day after successfully defending a target on the same pitch, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl in the last league game of WPL 2025. She thought chasing was a "better option on this pitch" as MI aim for their third straight win which will take them to the top of the table and give them a direct entry into the final. If they lose tonight, MI play the eliminator against Gujarat Giants on Thursday, and Delhi Capitals make the final directly.
While MI were unchanged, RCB made three changes that included a WPL debutant too. They brought in VJ Joshitha, Prema Rawat and Australia allrounder Heather Graham, who made her T20I debut almost in the same city, in Navi Mumbai in December 2022. They left out Raghvi Bist, Charlie Dean and Renuka Singh.
RCB were also looking to bowl but will take confidence from Monday's result. The defending champions are currently at the bottom of the table and have a chance to finish fourth by signing off with a win.
The pitch for tonight is the same as Monday when MI defended 179 against Giants, who finished third on the table and will play the eliminator.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 S Meghana, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Richa Ghosh (wk), 5 Kanika Ahuja, 6 Georgia Wareham, 7 Heather Graham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Prema Rawat, 11 VJ Joshitha
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WomenMumbai Indians WomenRCB Women vs MI WomenWomen's Premier League

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

RCB Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Meghana
not out1610
S Mandhana
not out159
Total31(0 wkts; 3.1 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W853100.396
MI-W752100.298
GG-W84480.228
UPW-W8356-0.624
RCB-W7254-0.305
Full Table