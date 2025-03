Unchanged Mumbai opt to bowl, RCB make three changes

A day after successfully defending a target on the same pitch, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl in the last league game of WPL 2025 . She thought chasing was a "better option on this pitch" as MI aim for their third straight win which will take them to the top of the table and give them a direct entry into the final. If they lose tonight, MI play the eliminator against Gujarat Giants on Thursday, and Delhi Capitals make the final directly.