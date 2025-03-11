Unchanged Mumbai opt to bowl, RCB make three changes
RCB handed a debut cap to Australia allrounder Heather Graham in the last league game of WPL 2025
Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
A day after successfully defending a target on the same pitch, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl in the last league game of WPL 2025. She thought chasing was a "better option on this pitch" as MI aim for their third straight win which will take them to the top of the table and give them a direct entry into the final. If they lose tonight, MI play the eliminator against Gujarat Giants on Thursday, and Delhi Capitals make the final directly.
While MI were unchanged, RCB made three changes that included a WPL debutant too. They brought in VJ Joshitha, Prema Rawat and Australia allrounder Heather Graham, who made her T20I debut almost in the same city, in Navi Mumbai in December 2022. They left out Raghvi Bist, Charlie Dean and Renuka Singh.
RCB were also looking to bowl but will take confidence from Monday's result. The defending champions are currently at the bottom of the table and have a chance to finish fourth by signing off with a win.
The pitch for tonight is the same as Monday when MI defended 179 against Giants, who finished third on the table and will play the eliminator.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 S Meghana, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Richa Ghosh (wk), 5 Kanika Ahuja, 6 Georgia Wareham, 7 Heather Graham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Prema Rawat, 11 VJ Joshitha
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo