Matches (4)
Champions Trophy (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WPL (1)

MI Women vs RCB Women, 20th Match at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (N), Brabourne, March 11, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MI-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bat
MI-W Win & Bowl
RCB-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 389 Runs • 48.63 Avg • 141.45 SR
H Kaur
10 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 145.68 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 464 Runs • 92.8 Avg • 137.68 SR
RM Ghosh
10 M • 261 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 153.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 15 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.3 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 17 SR
Renuka Singh
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 19.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days11 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W853100.396
GG-W74380.334
MI-W64280.267
UPW-W8356-0.624
RCB-W7254-0.305
Full Table