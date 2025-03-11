Matches (4)
MI Women vs RCB Women, 20th Match at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (N), Brabourne, March 11, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Women
W
W
W
L
W
RCB Women
L
T
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 389 Runs • 48.63 Avg • 141.45 SR
MI-W10 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 145.68 SR
RCB-W10 M • 464 Runs • 92.8 Avg • 137.68 SR
RCB-W10 M • 261 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 153.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 15 SR
MI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.3 SR
RCB-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.44 Econ • 17 SR
RCB-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 19.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|11 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
