Smriti Mandhana's RCB ready to kickstart homecoming party

Who's playing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, February 21, 2025



What to expect: RCB's Indian unit vs MI's overseas players

The formidable RCB side will be looking to continue their imperious run as they enter the home leg. They have a lot going for them this season and though they are without several match-winners from last season, their Indian players have stepped up. Smriti Mandhana continued her purple patch, Richa Ghosh looked in fine touch against Delhi Capitals after her blinder against Gujarat Giants, and Renuka Singh's new-ball bowling has also been a big positive. They will want to make the most of playing in front of their home crowd at Chinnaswamy, where they won three out of five games last season. They will play four home matches this season.

For MI, though, it's been all about the overseas players so far. They have banked on Nat Sciver-Brunt's excellent form with the bat and ball. She followed up her 59-ball 80 not out in the loss against DC with a solo effort of 57 against Giants and gave her side their first win of the season. In the bowling department, Hayley Mathews and Amelia Kerr have been their key wicket-takers. MI will be looking for more support from their Indian line-up, especially in the batting department, to put up bigger scores.

Team news and likely XIs

RCB left Prema Rawat out and brought in senior left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht for the match against DC. Bisht marked her return with figures of 2-35, dismissing Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen.

RCB (probable)" 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Ekta Bisht, 9 Kim Garth, 10 VJ Joshitha, 11 Renuka Singh

MI made two changes for their match against Giants, bringing in Parunika Sisodia for Saika Ishaque and G Kamalini for Jintimani Kalita. Kamalini played down the order and scored a boundary off the only ball she faced, while Sisodia went for 20 runs in her two overs.

MI (probable): 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 G Kamalini, 7 S Sajana, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia

Players to watch: Renuka Singh and Hayley Mathews

Renuka Singh had a lacklustre WPL 2024 but has staged a superb comeback this season. Continuing from where she left off for India in the West Indies ODIs in Vadodara, where she picked up 10 wickets in three games, she has used the assistance off the pitch with the new ball to take five wickets in RCB's last two games. After the win against DC, she admitted to have worked on her pace and outswing. She will be looking to maintain her rhythm as the action moves to Bengaluru. had a lacklustre WPL 2024 but has staged a superb comeback this season. Continuing from where she left off for India in the West Indies ODIs in Vadodara, where she picked up 10 wickets in three games, she has used the assistance off the pitch with the new ball to take five wickets in RCB's last two games. After the win against DC, she admitted to have worked on her pace and outswing. She will be looking to maintain her rhythm as the action moves to Bengaluru.

Hayley Matthews may not have had great outings with the bat so far but her bowling has been valuable. In the first game, she dismissed the dangerous Shafali Verma with her offspin. In her second match, she finished with frugal figures of 3 for 16 to restrict Giants to 120 as she took the Player-of-the-Match award. may not have had great outings with the bat so far but her bowling has been valuable. In the first game, she dismissed the dangerous Shafali Verma with her offspin. In her second match, she finished with frugal figures of 3 for 16 to restrict Giants to 120 as she took the Player-of-the-Match award.

Stats that matter

RCB have won two out of their five games against MI so far in the WPL. At the centre of those two wins was Ellyse Perry. After bagging stunning figures of 6 for 15 in the reverse fixture in Delhi, she scored 66 off 50 in the Eliminator to lead RCB to the final.