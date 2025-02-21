Matches (10)
MI Women vs RCB Women, 7th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 21, 2025, Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 290 Runs • 32.22 Avg • 128.88 SR
H Kaur
8 M • 259 Runs • 43.17 Avg • 143.88 SR
EA Perry
9 M • 380 Runs • 76 Avg • 125.82 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 334 Runs • 33.4 Avg • 139.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7 Econ • 17 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 16.9 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 19.44 SR
EA Perry
5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days21 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Sutherland, Kapp hold nerve to keep sloppy Warriorz winless

Warriorz's fielding lapses of three dropped chances and misfields in the last over cost them the game after Lanning smashed 69

Chinelle Henry: WPL 'a really huge opportunity for me'

West Indies star talks to the Powerplay Podcast about her WPL debut, and much else

If the shoe fits: Chinelle Henry ready to step up for Alyssa Healy

West Indies star wants to make most of chance as WPL injury replacement after striking fine form in India

Matthews, Sciver-Brunt extend Mumbai's winning run against Giants

Sciver-Brunt's second consecutive fifty made sure Mumbai kept a perfect 5-0 record against Giants

Capitals seek middle-order fix as Warriorz look to get off the mark

A stronger show in the middle order could end up having a say in which way the contest sways

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W22041.440
DC-W3214-0.544
MI-W21120.783
GG-W3122-0.525
UPW-W2020-0.495
Full Table