Matches (10)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (1)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
IDN vs BHR (1)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
MI Women vs RCB Women, 7th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 21, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
MI-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bat
MI-W Win & Bowl
RCB-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Women
W
L
L
L
W
RCB Women
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 290 Runs • 32.22 Avg • 128.88 SR
MI-W8 M • 259 Runs • 43.17 Avg • 143.88 SR
RCB-W9 M • 380 Runs • 76 Avg • 125.82 SR
RCB-W10 M • 334 Runs • 33.4 Avg • 139.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7 Econ • 17 SR
MI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 16.9 SR
RCB-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 19.44 SR
RCB-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|21 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
Sutherland, Kapp hold nerve to keep sloppy Warriorz winless
Warriorz's fielding lapses of three dropped chances and misfields in the last over cost them the game after Lanning smashed 69
Chinelle Henry: WPL 'a really huge opportunity for me'
West Indies star talks to the Powerplay Podcast about her WPL debut, and much else
If the shoe fits: Chinelle Henry ready to step up for Alyssa Healy
West Indies star wants to make most of chance as WPL injury replacement after striking fine form in India
Matthews, Sciver-Brunt extend Mumbai's winning run against Giants
Sciver-Brunt's second consecutive fifty made sure Mumbai kept a perfect 5-0 record against Giants