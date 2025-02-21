Matches (8)
Innings break
7th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 21, 2025, Women's Premier League
RCB Women FlagRCB Women
(20 ov) 167/7
MI Women FlagMI Women

MI Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.35
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 53/2 (10.60)
forecasterWin Probability:RCB-W 65.66%MI-W 34.34%
MI bowl in first match of Bengaluru leg

Both teams are unchanged and are coming off a win in their previous game

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
21-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, WPL, Bengaluru, February 21, 2025

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss  •  BCCI

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the Bengaluru leg.
Win the toss, opt to field and win the game has been the trend so far this WPL. But with dew expected not to play a big part tonight, RCB will hope to change that.
Both teams are coming off a win in their previous game. RCB beat Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians trounced Gujarat Giants. Therefore, it was no surprise when both teams decided to retain their winning combination.
It's a well-rolled pitched with short square boundaries: 55 metres and 61 metres. The straight boundary is 70 metres.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Richa Ghosh (wk), 5 Raghvi Bist, 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Kim Garth, 9 Ekta Bisht, 10 VJ Joshitha, 11 Renuka Singh
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 G Kamalini, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WomenMumbai Indians WomenRCB Women vs MI WomenWomen's Premier League

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
RCB-W 65.66%
RCB-WMI-W
100%50%100%RCB-W InningsMI-W Innings

Over 20 • RCB-W 167/7

Ellyse Perry c Ismail b AB Kaur 81 (43b 11x4 2x6 78m) SR: 188.37
W
Live Forecast: RCB-W 167
Powered by Smart Stats
RCB Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Mandhana
caught2613
DN Wyatt
caught99
EA Perry
caught8143
Raghvi Bist
caught13
KS Ahuja
bowled39
RM Ghosh
bowled2825
G Wareham
caught67
KJ Garth
not out810
E Bisht
not out21
Extras(lb 1, w 2)
Total167(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W22041.440
DC-W3214-0.544
MI-W21120.783
GG-W3122-0.525
UPW-W2020-0.495
Full Table