MI bowl in first match of Bengaluru leg

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the Bengaluru leg.

Win the toss, opt to field and win the game has been the trend so far this WPL. But with dew expected not to play a big part tonight, RCB will hope to change that.

Both teams are coming off a win in their previous game. RCB beat Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians trounced Gujarat Giants. Therefore, it was no surprise when both teams decided to retain their winning combination.

It's a well-rolled pitched with short square boundaries: 55 metres and 61 metres. The straight boundary is 70 metres.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Richa Ghosh (wk), 5 Raghvi Bist, 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Kim Garth, 9 Ekta Bisht, 10 VJ Joshitha, 11 Renuka Singh