UPW cannot afford any mistakes against Mumbai Indians

Who's playing

UP Warriorz (UPW) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7.30pm IST

Big picture: UPW at critical juncture

After their Super Over win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UPW have faced two back-to-back defeats. That has left them with just four points from six games and at a critical juncture in the tournament. Given their net run rate is by far the worst among all teams, another loss will push them to the brink of elimination.

MI are in a much better position with six points from five games and a net run rate in the positive. But they have their own share of concerns, the biggest being their opening pair. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews have added just 73 runs in five innings at an average of 14.60 and a run rate of 5.03. Three times they were separated with less than ten runs on the board. While Matthews did score a half-century two games ago, Bhatia has managed just 38 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 84.44.

When the two sides met last month, in Bengaluru, Nat Sciver-Brunt 's all-round performance - 3 for 18 and 75 not out - decimated UPW . Can UPW find a way to stop her?

Form guide

UP Warriorz LLW (last three matches, most recent first)

Mumbai Indians LWW

In the spotlight: Chinelle Henry and Amelia Kerr

Chinelle Henry was not part of UPW's original plan. She was drafted in only when Alyssa Healy pulled out of the tournament. But she has emerged as their MVP, especially with the bat. Despite batting mostly at No. 8, and never higher than No. 7, she is the leading run-getter for UPW with a tally of 138 at a strike rate of 209.09. Given UPW lack firepower in the middle order, it would only be prudent to promote Henry a couple of slots.

Should Chinelle Henry bat higher up the order? • BCCI

Amelia Kerr was one of the key batters for MI in the first two seasons . But this time she has had a lean run so far. In four innings, she has scored just 47 runs at an average of 11.75 and a strike rate of 88.67. With the openers also not clicking, that has left MI being overly reliant on Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur. Kerr would like to rectify that.

Team news: Ishaque for Gupta?

Despite losing their last two games, it is difficult to see how UPW can improve their XI. Perhaps they could bring in Rajeshwari Gayakwad for Gouher Sultana, who did not bowl a single over in the previous game despite Gujarat Giants piling up 186 for 5.

UP Warriorz (probable): 1 Grace Harris, 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Georgia Voll, 4 Vrinda Dinesh, 5 Deepti Sharma (capt), 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Gouher Sultana, 11 Kranti Goud

With UPW likely to have only one left-hand batter in their XI, MI could consider bringing in left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque for offspinner Sanskriti Gupta.

Mumbai Indians (probable): 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 G Kamalini, 9 Saika Ishaque/Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Shabnim Ismail

Stats and trivia: The Sciver-Brunt show