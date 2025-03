UPW cannot afford any mistakes against Mumbai Indians

MI are in a much better position with six points from five games and a net run rate in the positive. But they have their own share of concerns, the biggest being their opening pair. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews have added just 73 runs in five innings at an average of 14.60 and a run rate of 5.03. Three times they were separated with less than ten runs on the board. While Matthews did score a half-century two games ago, Bhatia has managed just 38 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 84.44.