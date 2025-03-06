Matches (10)
16th Match (N), Lucknow, March 06, 2025, Women's Premier League
MI Women chose to field.

Current RR: 8.02
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 33/2 (6.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:UPW-W 165
MI opt to bowl, play Sisodia; Warriorz unchanged

A win for MI would leave them well-placed to make the playoffs for a third year in a row

S Sudarshanan
06-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Deepti Sharma's UPW are on the brink of missing out on the playoffs  •  BCCI

Deepti Sharma's UPW are on the brink of missing out on the playoffs  •  BCCI

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Harmanpreet Kaur called it right at the toss and Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first against UP Warriorz at the Ekana Stadium. In all the 16 matches thus far, captains have been happy to chase with only two teams - UPW being one of those - winning a match defending a target.
The match was played on a red-soil surface in Lucknow, which Mithali Raj reckoned will not assist spinners. And yet, MI opted to bring in an extra spin option in left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia, leaving out seam-bowling allrounder Jintimani Kalita.
The Deepti Sharma-led UPW, who are on the brink of missing out on the playoffs, went in unchanged. They did not use Gouher Sultana with the ball in the previous outing and continued to persist with her in the XI.
The square boundaries from the new pitch were at 58m and 51m with the straight hit being only 65m. A win for MI would leave them well-placed to make the playoffs for a third year in a row.
UP Warriorz: 1 Grace Harris, 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Georgia Voll, 4 Vrinda Dinesh, 5 Deepti Sharma (capt), 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Gouher Sultana, 11 Kranti Goud
Mumbai Indians: 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 G Kamalini, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo.

Win Probability
UPW-W 63.71%
UPW-WMI-W
100%50%100%UPW-W InningsMI-W Innings

Current Over 14 • UPW-W 111/3

Live Forecast: UPW-W 164
UPW Women Innings
Player NameRB
GM Harris
caught2825
G Voll
bowled5533
KP Navgire
caught02
DB Sharma
not out1414
D Vrinda
not out99
Extras(b 4, w 1)
Total111(3 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.482
GG-W63360.357
MI-W53260.166
RCB-W6244-0.244
UPW-W6244-0.786
Full Table